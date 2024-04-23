Jonathan S. Cerullo Will Direct Reading of Mike Lee's MR. PUPPY THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer Jerry Lee has announced the industry premiere reading of Mr. Puppy The Musical at Amas Musical Theatre (630 Ninth Ave Studio 1400) on Friday, May 3 at 5:00 PM.

Family-friendly entertainment for children ages 6 - 10. Running time approximately 45 min.

The musical with book by Mike Lee and music and lyrics by David Tolley is based on the much-loved Mr. Puppy brand of apparel and pet products. Lee, the creator, says the brand evolved into a musical and is a great adventure with amazing music and dancing from around the world.

Industry reading is being directed by award-winning director Jonathan S. Cerullo and the cast features, Christopher Michael, as Mr. Puppy, Gabriella Antoinette as Nehal from India, Majo Bermudez as Alejandra from Mexico, Kyle Jack as Toy Bear, Kimba from Africa and Yohan from Jamaica, Nea Somogyi as Aline from Brazil, Marion Stenfort as Maire from France, and Yixiao Zhang as Kieko from Japan. The Stage Manager is Clint Hromsco.

Mr. Puppy wants to explore the world, but he's trapped in a toy store. When other toys try to discourage his dream, he bravely follows his heart and escapes in a toy flying balloon. Outside he discovers a world of adventure and music.

It's a multicultural experience that celebrates music and promotes unity. An inspiring story about being brave and trusting your heart. Mr. Puppy believes his dream of adventure is the best path and nothing will stop him.

The author states "Mr. Puppy was inspired by events in my life. Working as a photojournalist in hot spots across the world, I saw much suffering and sadness. During one of my expeditions, amidst horrific events, I began to doodle a friendly face from my past, Mr. Puppy.

FREE Industry Reading of Mr. Puppy The Musical at Amas Musical Theatre, 630 Ninth Ave Studio 1400, Friday, May 3, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm www.mrpuppythemusical.com

