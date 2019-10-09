Jeanine Tesori and Sarah DeLappe Named MacDowell Colony Fellows

The MacDowell Colony has awarded fall fellowships to 79 artists, including Jeanine Tesori and Sarah DeLappe, according to American Theatre.

Fellows receive an average value of $10,000 and are provided a private studio and accommodations for up to eight weeks.

Other theatre artist fellows include Lisa Dring, associate artistic director of Circle X Theatre Co.; composer David Mallamud; puppeteer and designer Stevie Nemazee; Terry O'Reilly, artistic director of Mabou Mines; playwright LaDarrion Williams; playwright Gary Winter; and composer Zack Zadek.

Check out the full list here here.

Read more on American Theatre.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You