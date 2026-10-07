Jasmine Amy Rogers, Sam Tutty and More to be Honored at 2026 Clive Barnes Awards
Patrick Gamble, India Hobbs, and Yoon Jung Seo will be recognized in dance.
Artistic achievement in dance and theatre will be on display at the 16th Annual Clive Barnes Awards, Monday, October 19, 6:15 PM, at the Martha Graham Dance Center, 1501 Broadway in New York City. The ceremony, which fetes six Honored Artists for performances given in NYC between June 2025 and July 2026, will also include performances by Clive Barnes Award alumni.
This year, Patrick Gamble (Paul Taylor Dance Company), India Hobbs (GALLIM Dance) and Yoon Jung Seo (American Ballet Theatre) have been named Honored Artists in Dance, and Jasmine Amy Rogers (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,) Ben Levi Ross (Ragtime), and Sam Tutty Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) are the Honored Artists in Theatre. Marina Harss will receive the Clive Barnes Award for Achievement in Media and Journalism.
Hosted by Budd Mishkin, the 2026 Clive Barnes Award will feature performances by Charlotte Landreau (former Martha Graham Dance Company Principal Dancer); Anna Zavelson, 2023 Clive Barnes Award winner for Theatre (The Light in the Piazza), Kanon Sugino, 2024 Honored Artist in Dance (Doug Varone and Dancers); and Lauren Lovette, 2012 Clive Barnes Award winner for Dance (Resident Choreographer, Paul Taylor Dance Company and former Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet).
New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Mira Nadon (2021 Clive Barnes Award winner) will present the 2026 Dance Awards. Stage and screen actor Jay O. Saunders will present the Theatre Awards, and award-winning writer Amanda Vaill will bestow the Achievement in Media and Journalism Award.
The CLIVE BARNES AWARDS SILENT AUCTION is live and open for bidding. Items include prime seats to the Metropolitan Opera, Manhattan Theatre Club, and premier NYC dance companies. A cocktail reception will immediately follow the ceremony.
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