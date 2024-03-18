James Earl Jones Theatre and La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club Receive Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced the winners of the 2024 Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards, the Conservancy's highest honors for excellence in preservation. The Award recipients demonstrate the preservation projects that occur throughout the City.

James Earl Jones Theatre at 138 West 48th Street and La Mama Experimental Theatre Club at 74 East 4th Street in New York City will receive the Awards at a ceremony on April 10 at The Plaza Hotel. The ceremony attracts an audience of more than 500 every year.

“The ‘Lucy's' are a joyous celebration of impressive preservation work occurring throughout the City,” said Peg Breen, President of The New York Landmarks Conservancy. “This is our largest and liveliest gathering.”

James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City

The historic James Earl Jones Theatre, part of The Shubert Organization, has undergone a metamorphosis. This project has restored the stunning interior, upgraded theatrical and building systems, improved the façade, and integrated an annex that reflects the Neoclassical architecture while providing essential theater services.

Renowned theater architect Thomas Lamb designed the former Cort Theatre, which opened in 1912. Inspired by Marie Antoinette's Petit Trianon at Versailles, the lush rose and gold interior featured Tiffany art glass, murals, and elegant plasterwork.

After decades of use, those elements have been brought back to their original appearance. Lost plaster details replicating those at Versailles were re-established. Murals by artist Arthur Brounet were restored. The original aisle end was the model for new theatre seating. New custom fabrics, carpets, and wall coverings will dazzle theatre-goers.

The theater's exterior was cleaned, repaired, and repainted. Original windows that were deteriorated or missing were replaced with units that match the original designs.

An opportunity to build an annex at an adjacent property allowed the theatre to improve accessibility, add concession spaces and restrooms, and increase rehearsal spaces. The design references the classical style while the interior features a digital mural with a playful cameo of Marie Antoinette.

Francesca Russo Architect designed the restoration of the building's landmarked interior and exterior. She was also instrumental in conceiving ways to allow the historic structure to work with the new Annex. Kostow Greenwood Architects designed the new annex as a stunning contemporary complement to the historic theatre.

The theatre was rechristened the James Earl Jones in 2022 in honor of the celebrated actor who made his Broadway debut at the playhouse in Sunrise at Campobello in 1958. A new marquee with the theatre's new name was designed to be evocative in configuration of the original and embellished with details of the French and Neo-classical styles.

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club in New York City

Established in 1971 by renowned playwright and producer Ellen Stewart, La MaMa is considered New York's oldest surviving, and most influential, Off?Off?Broadway theater. This project has secured the façade, revitalized the interior, and enhanced the theater's mission.

Since its construction, this building has served as a center for the arts, particularly for minority groups or others with limited access to performance spaces. La MaMa's East 4th Street home was built in 1873 for Aschenbroedel Verein, the German?American professional orchestral musician's social and benevolent association.

The four?story red?brick structure façade features neo?Grec German Renaissance Revival elements, including cast-iron busts of Mendelssohn, Mozart, and Beethoven atop the second-floor windows. As La MaMa's 50th anniversary approached, that façade had lost much of its historic detail. The entrance did not meet accessibility requirements, and the main performance space had not undergone significant renovations since becoming La MaMa's permanent home.

In collaboration with theater consultants Jean Guy Lecat and Charcoalblue, Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners reimaged and reinvigorated the building. The brick façade was repaired and robust cast iron window surrounds restored. The foundation was reinforced, masonry walls were patched and stabilized, the existing stair was relocated and expanded to meet code, a second fire stair was created at the rear of the building, and an elevator was installed for the first time.

A new glass?and?aluminum storefront, with restored cast?iron pilasters, reveals the interior to the public for the first time in decades. A reorganization of the interior has expanded performance, rehearsal, and amenity spaces, upgraded theater and communication systems and increased accessibility. This anchor of the Lower East Side and New York's cultural community is poised to celebrate its legacy and welcome new audiences.

New York Landmarks Conservancy

The 2024 Lucy G. Moses Preservation Project Award recipients include: 35-37 West 23rd Street; 75th Police Precinct Station; 424 Fifth Avenue; Gould Memorial Library; James Earl Jones Theatre; La Mama Experimental Theatre Club; Lever House; Masonic Hall NYC; Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church; New York Life Insurance Building; Powerhouse Arts; Queens Plaza Clocktower; Ridges Residences and Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church.

Roberta Brandes Gratz will receive the Preservation Leadership Award in honor of her work as an advocate, author, and urbanist. Gratz has been a driving force in the conversation about New York's buildings and neighborhoods for decades.

The Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and building owners for their extraordinary contributions to the City. The Conservancy is grateful for the support of the Henry and Lucy Moses Fund, which makes the Awards possible.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy, a private non-profit organization, has led the effort to preserve and protect New York City's architectural legacy for more than 50 years. Since its founding, the Conservancy has loaned and granted more than $62 million, which has leveraged almost $1 billion in nearly 2,000 restoration projects throughout New York, revitalizing communities, providing economic stimulus, and supporting local jobs. The Conservancy has also offered countless hours of pro bono technical advice to building owners, both nonprofit organizations, and individuals. The Conservancy's work has saved more than a thousand buildings across the City and State, protecting New York's distinctive architectural heritage for residents and visitors alike today, and for future generations. For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.





