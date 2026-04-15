International Literary Properties Partners With Robin Sharma to Expand THE 5AM CLUB and More

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International Literary Properties is launching a new literary partnership with Robin Sharma, one of the world’s leading Personal Development authors. Through this strategic partnership, ILP will work with Sharma to expand his well-established brands, most notably The 5AM Club and The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, across film/television, audio, consumer products licensing, live entertainment and digital opportunities, and more.

For over thirty years, Robin Sharma has devoted his life to one mission-essential cause: helping human beings and organizations around the world Lead Without a Title. He has served as a trusted guide to the world’s most exceptional leaders – from Fortune 100 CEOs and elite entrepreneurs to NASA scientists and senior executives at Nike. His work is not merely about instruction; it is about mastering performance, building legendary teams, and creating organizations that dominate their industries.

His #1 international bestsellers such as The 5AM Club, The Wealth Money Can’t Buy, The Everyday Hero Manifesto, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, and Who Will Cry When You Die? have sold 25+million copies in over ninety-two languages and dialects; making him one of the most widely-read authors in the world.





