Industry Reading of New Play GROUND Comes to Open Jar Studios This Week







For three nights only, from October 20 - October 22, GROUND by Laura Janeczko will be presented as a staged reading at Open Jar Studios for an invited audience.

This new drama examines relationships in times of intense uncertainty. When a group of friends is stuck together in an underground bunker following a tragedy, each person is forced to face their inner demons while secrets are revealed and tensions run high.

Laura Janeczko directs a cast featuring Allie Vazquez, Samuel-Taylor (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Chris Gray (Ray Donovan: The Movie), Trevor Salter (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Kate Pittard, and Angelica McEwan, with James P. Rees reading stage directions. McEwan also serves as a Co-Producer on the project.

Playwright and director Laura Janeczko is a writer, director, musician, and casting professional. She is currently the Manager of Casting at ABC.

For any industry invites or inquiries, please email GroundThePlay@gmail.com





