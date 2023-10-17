Industry Reading of New Play GROUND Comes to Open Jar Studios This Week

The reading takes place for three nights only, from October 20 - October 22.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/1/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/1/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/8/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/8/23
Whitney Bashor and Jessica Vosk to Lead BEACHES THE MUSICAL Industry Readings Photo 3 Whitney Bashor and Jessica Vosk to Lead BEACHES THE MUSICAL Industry Readings
F. Murray Abraham, Melody Butiu, and Nina White Join Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VE Photo 4 Abraham, Butiu, & White Join Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Workshop

Industry Reading of New Play GROUND Comes to Open Jar Studios This Week


For three nights only, from October 20 - October 22, GROUND by Laura Janeczko will be presented as a staged reading at Open Jar Studios for an invited audience.

This new drama examines relationships in times of intense uncertainty. When a group of friends is stuck together in an underground bunker following a tragedy, each person is forced to face their inner demons while secrets are revealed and tensions run high.

Laura Janeczko directs a cast featuring Allie Vazquez, Samuel-Taylor (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Chris Gray (Ray Donovan: The Movie), Trevor Salter (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Kate Pittard, and Angelica McEwan, with James P. Rees reading stage directions. McEwan also serves as a Co-Producer on the project.

Playwright and director Laura Janeczko is a writer, director, musician, and casting professional. She is currently the Manager of Casting at ABC.

For any industry invites or inquiries, please email GroundThePlay@gmail.com





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Industry Pro Newsletter: Does the nonprofit model still work for arts organizations? Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Does the nonprofit model still work for arts organizations?

From the start of this newsletter in the pandemic, we’ve been covering the evolution of the performing arts industry, and the articles we’ve compiled this week underscore that evolution in a big way. The first of those articles being the very question on if the nonprofit model is still working for arts organizations anymore.

2
Ariana DeBose, Cody Renard Richard & More Join Broadway Cares Board of Trustees Photo
Ariana DeBose, Cody Renard Richard & More Join Broadway Cares Board of Trustees

Discover the latest news as Ariana DeBose, Cody Renard Richard, and other prominent Broadway stars are appointed to the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees. Learn more about their roles and what this means for the organization's future.

3
Original X Productions Appoints Stacy Moscatelli Chief Executive Officer Photo
Original X Productions Appoints Stacy Moscatelli Chief Executive Officer

Original X Productions has named Stacy Moscatelli as Chief Executive Officer for the company.

4
Alison Chace and Lauren Schaffel To Star in Industry Reading of HERE COMES THE NIGHT Photo
Alison Chace and Lauren Schaffel To Star in Industry Reading of HERE COMES THE NIGHT

Get all the details about the upcoming industry reading of 'Here Comes The Night,' starring Alison Chace and Lauren Schaffel. Find out when and where this exciting event will take place. Don't miss your chance to see these talented actors in action.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE LION KING

Recommended For You