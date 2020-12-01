IF THE FATES ALLOW: A HADESTOWN HOLIDAY ALBUM and More Selected for J.P. Morgan's #NextList2021







J.P. Morgan today announced its top "what's next" picks in its first virtual-forward #NextList2021, which can be enjoyed from anywhere.

"Inspiring stories, people and places to help us both reflect on our own paths and expand our view of what's ahead emerged as this year's theme," said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "Given the unprecedented transformation of work, home, community, arts and culture over the past year, providing a lens for exploring what's to come took on a new dynamic."

In creating the #NextList2021, client advisors from J.P. Morgan offices around the globe shared submissions - this year with added attention on connections. Chosen based on timeliness, quality and worldwide appeal, the final list includes 11 books and five experiences that take you on a journey. The 2021 list marks the firm's fifth annual curated line-up ahead of the New Year.

"In a year filled with uncertainty, two selections in particular offer a hopeful tone. The amazingly talented cast of Hadestown reminds us 'how the world could be in spite of the way that it is' with their recently released holiday album, If The Fates Allow. In the book Gay Like Me, Richie Jackson offers insightful knowledge not only to his son, but to an entire next generation on the LGBTQ experience in America - past and present," added Oduyoye.

The J.P. Morgan #NextList2021 picks are:

Notable Experiences

If the Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album (New York, New York). As Broadway takes an intermission, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning cast of the musical Hadestown launches a fresh take on holiday music with If the Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album. The album offers a mix of classic songs and new compositions by Hadestown's own Anaïs Mitchell, Yvette Gonzales-Nacer and Liam Robinson. This music showcases the Broadway hit's signature folk, ragtime, blues and jazz styles. Presenting a celebration of winter, the holidays and the spirit of the season, this album will surprise and delight all listeners.

Quarantunes (Los Angeles, California). Part intimate concert, part conversation among friends, all for entertainment and a good cause. Quarantunes, started by WME Hollywood agent Richard Weitz and his 17-year-old daughter Demi, features celebrities, musicians, comedians, politicians and entertainers gathering on Zoom to listen to music and discuss life during these unprecedented times. To date, 30+ concerts have raised over $14 million, with participants donating to a new charity each session, including hospitals, food banks, social justice causes and nonprofit organizations.

Planet Word (Washington, D.C.). Planet Word is a new and innovative voice-activated, high-tech museum in Washington, D.C., that focuses on how we learn language, words and grammar. It houses various interactive exhibits-from how a baby learns to speak to how humor makes us laugh, to the diversity of languages from around the world. Performance art is also part of the museum experience, and visitors can try their hands at delivering famous speeches, as well as writing songs and singing karaoke.

Aloft Wine (Napa, California). "Taking over the family business" has new meaning for the Mondavi sisters, fourth-generation winemakers in Napa, California. Their signature "sister-only produced" wine, Aloft, comes from one of the few female-owned wineries in the region and serves as a nod to their grandfather's winemaking philosophy that all wines should portray the soul of the vineyard. With its unique collage of soils and location 1,800 feet above the Napa Valley floor, their Cold Springs Vineyard provides the perfect foundation for crafting Aloft's dynamic and delicious wines.

Mann Mela (New Delhi, India). Using graphic art, sound and animation to break down the social stigma of mental health, Mann Mela tells true stories that help foster conversations, build resilience and make mental health a priority. This first-of-its-kind interactive digital mental health museum in India is essential viewing, as the mental health of teens and young adults around the world has never been more critical. All of the submissions to the museum close with messages of hope.

Compelling Reads

Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son by Richie Jackson. In this poignant, personal letter to his son, award-winning Broadway, TV and film producer Richie Jackson reflects on his own experience as a gay man in America-giving us all a window into his life. Jackson shares his journey as a witness to the dramatic evolution and acceptance of the LGBTQ community. Jackson's son, born through surrogacy, came out at the age of 15. The revelation prompted Jackson to explore just how far America has come-and what his son might still confront.

Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig. In her memoir, Rebekah Taussig shares a witty and insightful firsthand account of living with disabilities. By exploring topics that everyone can relate to-career, family, love, friendship-Taussig shows how disability affects us all. This compelling book breaks down barriers by sharing ideas about how to succeed against all odds. It inspires greater patience, thoughtfulness and caring for others.

Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots by Morgan Jerkins. Best-selling author Morgan Jerkins traces her family history and legacy back over 300 years-providing us with a roadmap of resiliency and conviction. Her African-American ancestors, like many others in the early 1900s, migrated from the South across the United States in search of new opportunities. As she follows her family's journey, she presents a sharp and timely look at the country's past and lessons we can all use in the present.

Impact: Reshaping Capitalism to Drive Real Change by Sir Ronald Cohen. Faced with rising disparities, inequality and the ever-increasing limits of the world's natural resources, a new kind of capitalism must emerge if our planet and humanity are not only to survive, but thrive. In Impact, Sir Ronald Cohen highlights strategies for aligning profits with needed progress that includes people from all nations.

How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers by David M. Rubenstein. From Gates to Ginsburg, Bezos to Bush, Fauci to Flemming-uncover the inner thinking and motivations essential to high-impact leaders. In How to Lead, David M. Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group, compiles the guiding principles and philosophies that drive the movers and shakers of today's political, business and cultural worlds.

2030: How Today's Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything by Mauro F. Guillén. Ever wonder what the world may look like in the future? Sociologist and political economist Mauro F. Guillén digs deep into this question and takes much more than an educated guess. Leveraging the trends and insights of today, Guillén paints a vivid picture of what the year 2030 might hold through a myriad of societal and economic trajectories. From digitalization and automation to the rise of new global superpowers and the stagnation of the middle class, the next decade will be defined by fundamental shifts in our daily existence and the future of humanity.

The Rules of Contagion: Why Things Spread-and Why They Stop by Adam Kucharski. Few books are as timely as Adam Kucharski's The Rules of Contagion, and not just because of COVID-19's historic impact. Kucharski shows us what's viral these days goes well beyond a deadly pathogen- movements and misinformation are also rampant. He explores the undeniable links between the things that invade our bodies and minds and the ways in which each are cured or come to an end.

The Nature of Nature: Why We Need the Wild by Enric Sala. Tired of writing "the obituary of the ocean," Spanish ecologist and National Geographic Explorer in Residence Enric Sala turned from academia to activism. In The Nature of Nature, Sala makes clear why protecting the environment is a moral and economic imperative. With fascinating examples from his and others' work in the field, Sala shows a way forward where everyone and everything thrives.

Art Hiding in New York: An Illustrated Guide to the City's Secret Masterpieces by Lori Zimmer. In office lobbies and subway stations, down isolated streets and alleys are where some of New York's greatest art treasures can be found. Curated by author and urban explorer Lori Zimmer, Art Hiding in New York features spectacular watercolor representations of each work from artist Maria Krasinski. This unique read is perfect for art fans, New York devotees and the millions around the world who are both.

The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained in More Than 100 Essential Recipes by Nik Sharma. Chef, food writer and scientist Nik Sharma pens this extraordinary playbook for both home culinarians and professional chefs to navigate the senses-and enhance the true essence and flavor of food. Featuring more than 100 recipes and photographs, Sharma focuses on the enticing aroma of spices and innovative new ways to create unexpected flavor combinations accessible for all.

Bunheads by Misty Copeland. In her story of courage and inspiration, author and prima ballerina Misty Copeland provides young readers with a glimpse into the world of dance. In Bunheads, a young Copeland is so inspired by the heroine of the ballet Coppélia she decides to audition for the role despite having no formal training. Her dance troupe quickly bands together, showing readers how the power of friendship and teamwork can make any challenging task a success worthy of a standing ovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.jpmorgan.com/nextlist2021.







