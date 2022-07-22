Howell Binkley Fellowship Program Announced







The Hemsley Lighting Programs, Inc. has announced the Howell Binkley Fellowship Program. Tony Award-winning lighting designer, Howell Binkley, has passed away in 2020 after a battle with lung cancer. Binkley is the recipient of the 2016 Tony Award and a 2018 Olivier Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Hamilton.

The Howell Binkley Fellowship will offer individual exposure to New York City based Lighting Designers and the Theatrical Lighting Community. It will expose them to the worlds of commercial and nonprofit lighting design. The fellowship recipient will have access to Howell's two key Associates of many years: Ryan O'Gara and Amanda Zieve.

Candidates must:

Be 21 years of age or older

Be a United States citizen

Have at least 2 years of higher education or equivalent experience

If currently in an education program, must be about to graduate. Recent graduates also may apply.

Have a design background

and more.

Applications for the 2023 Fellowship will be accepted January 1st 2023 through January 31st 2023. The 2023 Fellowship will take place in the Fall of 2023 (approximately September through November).

For more information visit: http://www.hemsleylightingprograms.com/howell-binkley-fellowship