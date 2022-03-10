HUGO SIX Launches 'Opening Door Days' Mentorship Program







Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein of HUGO SIX have announced the launch of Opening Doors Days, a barrier-free mentorship opportunity for emerging creators and aspiring producers.

"We recognize the profound impact various mentors have had on our own careers and we hope to provide the same guidance, support, and access to others who share our passion for making new work, wherever they may be in their professional or artistic journeys," said Hurwitz and Goldstein.

Four times a year, Hurwitz and Goldstein will devote a full day to consultations with emerging and aspiring theater-makers. During private 30-minute sessions, participants will be empowered to direct the conversation based on their specific needs and interests, whether introducing a new project, soliciting creative or production guidance, or seeking more general professional advice.

To provide the broadest access, consultations will be held virtually and additional meeting times will be made available to those unable to participate during the workday due to time zone or work obligations. There is no cost and there are no professional prerequisites to participate: composers, lyricists, playwrights, producers, and others devoted to creating new work are all invited to apply.

The first Opening Doors Day is currently scheduled for April 11, 2022. Information and registration can be found at www.hugosix.com/mentorship.

HUGO SIX is a transmedia production company dedicated to creating diverse and dynamic content for the stage and screen. We produce impactful works of entertainment that captivate, enlighten, and inspire contemporary audiences, and we collaborate with artists of the highest caliber to bring compelling characters and transformative stories to life. We are HUGO SIX. We bottle lightning.

BIOGRAPHIES



Isaac Robert Hurwitz is a creative producer with over two decades of experience producing acclaimed new work and leading successful entertainment businesses.



As SVP of Twentieth Century Fox's live stage division, he oversaw all stage adaptations of the studio's films from 2013 until the studio's purchase by Disney in 2019. He developed the Broadway-bound adaptations of The Devil Wears Prada, The Secret Life of Bees and Working Girl, collaborating with such world-renowned artists as Elton John, Cyndi Lauper, Lynn Nottage and Duncan Sheik. For Fox, Isaac also provided creative supervision on the Broadway adaptations of Moulin Rouge! and Anastasia, and produced Ivo van Hove's stage version of All About Eve, which broke box office records in London's West End. As an independent producer, Isaac is currently represented on Broadway by Mrs. Doubtfire, a project he originally developed for Fox.



Isaac received a special Drama Desk Award for his decade leading The New York Musical Theatre Festival (NYMF), which he co-founded. He premiered over 350 new musicals at NYMF, many of which (including the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal) have garnered further productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and around the world. In 2005, NYMF was awarded the $100,000 Jujamcyn Theaters Prize for its contributions to the art form.



Isaac has developed work for several leading non-profit theaters and was an advisory board member for City Center's Encores! series for seven years. He has guest taught at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Columbia University's MFA program in Producing and Brown University's theater department, and is an alumnus of Brown University, the Lincoln Center Directors' Lab, and the Commercial Theatre Institute.





Seth A. Goldstein is a Tony Award-winning multiplatform producer with a history of significant artistic and management achievement. Credits as a producer on Broadway include The Lehman Trilogy; The Prom (Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Tony Award); A Doll's House, Part 2 (Tony nomination); The Glass Menagerie; The Front Page; and Steve Martin's Meteor Shower.



Seth developed and continues to produce "The Moblees," an award-winning preschool television show with 50 episodes now airing and streaming on CBC in Canada, AmebaTV in the US and globally on YouTube.



The Moblees brand also includes two albums of songs (Juno Award nomination), an award-winning iPad app, music videos, non-profit partnerships, and a history of live appearances in venues as diverse as the White House, the United Arab Emirates, and Austin City Limits.



Seth's work has consistently achieved critical and popular acclaim. He helped develop Avenue Q, contributing as a writer, and producing and directing the developmental workshops. His first commercial producing effort, the West End and UK tour of Shakespeare's R&J, was heralded by the Evening Standard as, "absolutely brilliant...a knock-out!" Seth's follow-up, Christine Jorgensen Reveals, played three engagements Off-Broadway, received the Drama Desk Award and toured regionally and internationally.



At The Splinter Group, a theatrical general management firm Seth ran for eight years before merging it with Daryl Roth Productions, he acted as the CFO and COO of nearly 50 production entities in New York, London, Las Vegas and on the road. Seth is an alumnus of Ithaca College, the Broadway League's Producer Development Program and the Commercial Theatre Institute.