Guests Announced For Episode 31 Of 4Wall Sunday Roundtable







Episode 31 of 4Wall Entertainment's Sunday Roundtable features Production Managers, Technical Supervisors, and Producing Directors from Broadway, Lincoln Center, Disney, and Regional Theatre. Sam Ellis (Broadway), Elisabeth Farwell-Moreland (Seattle Rep), Paul Smithyman (Lincoln Center Theatre, Broadway), and David S. Stewart (Disney Parks Live) join hosts Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter to talk about their career paths, how they're managing during the shutdown, their thoughts on restarting, and the current state of the industry.

Episode 31 will be available to stream on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 7:00 pm EST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube pages, and will remain available afterwards.Facebook: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-31-FB YouTube: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-31-YT

Sunday Roundtable Guests for January 24, 2021:

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. Past episodes can be viewed here.