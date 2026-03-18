Gina Naomi Baez, Becca Suskauer and More to Star in GOD, SEX, AND MUSICAL THEATER Industry Reading

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God, Sex, and Musical Theater, a new musical with book and lyrics by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and music and lyrics by Grammy-nominated artist KT Tunstall, will hold an industry reading on Friday, March 27 at Royal Family Performing Arts Space in New York City.

The reading will feature Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away), Jordan Kai Burnett (Romy & Michelle, Gene & Gilda), Cicily Daniels (Pirates! A Penzance Musical, Once Upon a Mattress), Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman First National Tour), Ashley E. Matthews (Rock of Ages), Gina Naomi Baez (Women On Fire), and Justin Rivers (A Transparent Musical). Hanggi will direct.

Stage management is by Josh Blye, casting is by Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, general management is by Joel Glassman, and music supervision is by Lena Gabrielle (SIX, Emojiland, Immersive Into the Woods).

Based on Hanggi’s 2020 book of the same name, God, Sex, and Musical Theater shatters the fourth wall when an audience member is pulled onstage by six magnetic archetypes and thrust into a surreal Heroine’s Journey. Blending ritual, rock concert, and mythic storytelling, the musical becomes a rock-fueled theatrical rite—part concert, part ceremony, part audience initiation—transforming the theater into a shared exploration of desire, divinity, and creative awakening.

God, Sex, and Musical Theater originated as Hanggi’s 2020 poetry book and has since evolved through writing sessions and readings in Los Angeles, New York, and Santa Fe. The creative team is currently eyeing a regional development production in 2027, followed by a full-scale New York production in 2028.





