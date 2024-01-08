George and Nora London Foundation for Singers Receives Gift of $215,000 from the Estate of Lois Kirschenbaum

The foundation made the announcement on January 8, 2024, which would have been Nora London’s 100th birthday.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/31/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/31/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23
Brooks Ashmanskas, Alex Brightman, Robyn Hurder and More Will Lead Workshop for Broadway-B Photo 3 Ashmanskas, Brightman, Hurder and More Will Lead SMASH Workshop
Times Square Property Owners Join Support for SL Green Casino Bid Photo 4 Times Square Property Owners Join Support for SL Green Casino Bid

George and Nora London Foundation for Singers Receives Gift of $215,000 from the Estate of Lois Kirschenbaum


The George and Nora London Foundation for Singers has received a gift of $215,000 from the estate of Lois Kirschenbaum, the famously devoted and ubiquitous New York opera fan who passed away in March 2021 at the age of 88.

Ms. Kirschenbaum was a beloved member of the opera community, a regular figure in the audience and at the stage door of the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and wherever great singers were performing. She was good friends with George and Nora London, and a regular attendee at the London Foundation’s vocal recitals and annual competition.

The foundation made the announcement on January 8, 2024, which would have been Nora London’s 100th birthday.

“Lois’s love and dedication to opera and its artists was absolute,” said John Hauser, the foundation’s president. “She was a real friend to the foundation, and whenever she was in the audience, we were the center of the New York opera world.”

Hauser announced that at the next George and Nora London Foundation Competition one of the George London Awards will be given in her memory. The competition for American and Canadian opera singers marks its 52nd year in 2024, and at the public final round on February 16 at New York’s Morgan Library & Museum, approximately a dozen singers will compete for George London Awards of $12,000 each.

Rounding out the foundation’s season of events at The Morgan, baritone Blake Denson, a 2020 George London Award winner, performs in recital with pianist Kevin miller on Sunday, April 28, 2024, a program of music by Francesco Santoliquido, Shawn E. Okpebholo, Franz Schubert, and Johannes Brahms.

George London and the George and Nora London Foundation for Singers

George London (1920-1985) was one of the greatest opera stars of the 20th century, who blazed a trail for American singers on the international stage and created some of the most indelible interpretations of prominent bass-baritone roles. In his later years, he devoted much of his time and energy to the support and nurturing of young singers, in partnership with his wife, Nora. Since 1971, the foundation’s annual competition has given more than 300 awards, and a total of more than $2 million, to an outstanding roster of young American and Canadian opera singers who have gone on to international stardom – the list of past winners includes Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming, Christine Goerke, Ryan Speedo Green, Catherine Malfitano, James Morris, Eric Owens, Matthew Polenzani, Sondra Radvanovsky, Neil Shicoff, Dawn Upshaw, and Willard White.

In addition to the annual competition, the George and Nora London Foundation also presents a recital series to give grantees exposure and experience, and, in many cases, a New York recital debut. The foundation also awards scholarships to promising high school students attending the pre-college program of The Juilliard School, a program now in its 12th year.

www.georgeandnoralondon.org

 





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Industry Pro Newsletter: Hopes for 2024, National Theatre Wales 100% Funding Cut Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Hopes for 2024, National Theatre Wales 100% Funding Cut

Cara Joy David looks at the stage door experience at the musicals currently running on Broadway, we check in with various insiders hopes for Broadway in 2024, and we look at Dallas and Denver - where the recovery has taken different paths. Across the pond, the National Theatre Wales deals with a complete funding cut from their arts council.

2
The Road Company Promotes Shawn Willett to Chief Operating Officer Photo
The Road Company Promotes Shawn Willett to Chief Operating Officer

The Road Company has announced the promotion of Shawn Willett to Chief Operating Officer of the independent theatrical booking agency distributing Tony Award-winning musicals, plays, and special attractions across North America and around the world.

3
Deadline Extended for the Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriting Intensive Photo
Deadline Extended for the Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriting Intensive

The Johnny Mercer Foundation and Snow Pond Center for the Arts have extended the deadline for submissions to their inaugural Songwriting Intensive. Grammy-nominated composer/lyricist Rona Siddiqui and award-winning composer/lyricist Adam Gwon will join as mentors.

4
Knock at the Gate Receives Major Gifts from Former NJ Governor and Philanthropic Fund Photo
Knock at the Gate Receives Major Gifts from Former NJ Governor and Philanthropic Fund

The non-profit immersive audio company Knock at the Gate has received two major gifts from former New Jersey Governor the Honorable Thomas H. Kean and the S. Dillard and Adrienne Kirby Family Philanthropic Fund.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Deadline Extended for the Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriting IntensiveDeadline Extended for the Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriting Intensive
Knock at the Gate Receives Major Gifts from Former NJ Governor and Philanthropic FundKnock at the Gate Receives Major Gifts from Former NJ Governor and Philanthropic Fund
Jill Paice, John Hillner & More to Star in Industry Readings of BRILLIANCE, Based on the life of Frances FarmerJill Paice, John Hillner & More to Star in Industry Readings of BRILLIANCE, Based on the life of Frances Farmer
¡AMERICANO! & THE GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN to Have Readings in New York¡AMERICANO! & THE GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN to Have Readings in New York

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You