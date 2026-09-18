Gabriella Pizzolo, Ino Badanjak, Jake Horowitz and Michael Laurence Set for DEED Reading

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An invitation-only reading of Deed, a new play by Alex Poletti, will take place on Tuesday September 22nd in New York City. Jackson Paul Walker will direct.

The cast will feature Gabriella Pizzolo, Ino Badanjak, Jake Horowitz, and Michael Laurence.

DEED is a dark comedy about Phoebe and Stuart, a young, progressive American couple who are pregnant with their first child and looking to put down roots. They dream of buying back Phoebe's ancestral home, but are faced with the crushing reality of mortgage rates and rising property costs. Their realtor makes an offhand joke about stigmatized property, and suddenly the house is within reach. All they have to do is become the kind of people who would do something terrible for a good deal.

The play was previously a part of the SoHo Playhouse Lighthouse series in 2025, under the title Open House.

Deed is produced by Jordana Grolnick of Don'tEatMe Productions, with casting by Judy Bowman, CSA.

For inquiries regarding the invitation-only reading, contact deedtheplay@gmail.com.

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