FAT HAM's Calvin Leon Smith Joins Staged Reading of EFFIGY at the Drama League

The staged reading will take place on Monday, June 26 at 2:00 PM at the Drama League.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

Following two full-scale productions in New York and Philadelphia, this staged reading of Wolfsmouth Player Company's foundational piece, Effigy, starring Leopoldstadt's Colleen Litchfield, Fat Ham's Calvin Leon Smith, The Niceties' Jordan Boatman, and more.

Effigy provides an unflinching look through the lenses of race, revolution, and queerness at three eras of unrest in the United States: the American Revolution, the Civil War, and the Black Lives Matter movement. Playwright Laura Anthony's natural, overlapping dialogue shifts seamlessly through the stories of a forgotten revolutionary, a wounded Union soldier, and a university classroom overshadowed by the American legacy of racism. With an ensemble of seven actors, Anthony offers audiences an intimate window into these three indelibly linked moments in time.

The staged reading of this history-spanning drama stars Jordan Boatman, Ray Hoffman, Delia Kemph, Sky Nelson, Mark Simmons, and Calvin Leon Smith.

Effigy made its world debut in August 2021 at Theater for the New City, a longtime home for emerging playwrights. Previous talent to produce work at TNC include: Sam Shepard, Moises Kaufman, Oscar Nuñez, and more.

In September 2022, Effigy was featured in FringeArts' Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The Philadelphia Inquirer included the show on its coveted must-watch list.

Previous productions starred: Jake Anderson, Frank Bläuer, Rick Brown, Andrea Rose Cardoni, Maxwell Lamb, Cameron Pillitteri, Mark Simmons, Tatianna Skyy, and Isaiah Caleb Stanley.

The staged reading will take place on Monday, June 26 at 2:00 PM at the Drama League (32 6th Ave, New York, NY). The show runs approximately 160 minutes and will be followed by a short reception catered by The Migrant Kitchen.

Tickets can be purchased through Wolfsmouth Players Company at Click Here.

This reading is being presented for leading industry members. Public tickets are limited; additional may be released dependent on outstanding RSVPs.

The staged reading will take place at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 26th at the Drama League. Attendance is strictly limited to industry professionals and invited guests only. Inquiries may be addressed to contact@wolfsmouthpc.com.

Effigy has an approximate run time of 160 minutes, and will be followed by a short reception catered by The Migrant Kitchen.

Please be advised, this play contains scenes of violence, explicit language, sexual situations, and use of racial slurs.






