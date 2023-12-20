Entertainment Community Fund Reflects on 2023; Over $14.8 Million Distributed to Film and Television Workers







As the calendar year comes to a close, the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), the national human services organization that serves the unique needs of performing arts and entertainment professionals, reflects on a dynamic and impactful 2023. The Fund highlights a year of substantial achievements, partnerships and initiatives that have made a significant difference in the lives of many individuals and families, especially during a challenging year in entertainment.

After over 10 years as a trustee, acclaimed actor Annette Bening became the Fund’s new Chair of the Board in June, succeeding Brian Stokes Mitchell, who held the position since 2004. Since taking the seat, Bening has already led the Fund through numerous initiatives for the performing arts community.

“As we reflect on this monumental year, it's been a privilege to witness the generosity and solidarity within our entertainment community. The challenges have been immense, but the unwavering support from colleagues, donors, volunteers and more has allowed us to extend a lifeline to those who need it most in our inudstry,” saidAnnette Bening, Chair of the Board of the Entertainment Community Fund.

Prior to stepping down as Chair, Mitchell helped organize the highly anticipated 25th anniversary reunion concert of the musical Ragtime. The event, starring Mitchell with many other original Broadway cast members—including Audra McDonald and Peter Friedman, and welcoming Kelli O’Hara in the role originated by the late Marin Mazzie—was held on March 27 at The Minskoff Theatre in New York City and raised over $1 million for the Fund.

Since May 1, in response to the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Fund has dispersed more than $14.8 million to more than 6,780 film and television workers in need—with applications for emergency financial assistance still being submitted. To help meet this need, the Fund has raised more than $18.8 million from more than 12,500 donors to support film and television workers. Prominent donors include The Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams Family Foundation, Stacey Abrams, The Herb Alpert Foundation, Aziz Ansari, Annette Bening, Tom Bergeron, Greg Berlanti, Rachel Bloom, Nancy & Steve Carrell, Rosanne Cash in memory of Johnny Cash, Suzanne Collins & Cap Pryor, Minnie Driver, Vince Gilligan, Daniel Dae Kim, Lisa Kudrow, Seth MacFarlane, Lynn Nottage, Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley,Daniel Radcliffe, Shonda Rhimes, Lucille Soong, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Mary Steenburgen & Ted Danson, Chandra Wilson, and more.

In November, Academy Award nominee, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Tony Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston partnered with the Entertainment Community Fund to host the Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament to help raise money and increase awareness of the Fund’s free programs and services. The charity event featured many notable celebrities such as Fund Chair Annette Bening, Jason Alexander, Reggie Austin, Tony Denison, Hunter Doohan, Alexis Floyd, Andy Garcia, AJ McLean, Bob Odenkirk, Kevin Pollack, Krysten Ritter, Bradley Whitford and more. The event, with the support of Cranston and all who attended, raised over $170,000 for The Fund.

Singer-songwriter and actress Debbie Gibson donated $81,000 to the Actors Fund Home, as a result of her winnings on the TV game show Celebrity Name That Tune. The Home, located in Englewood, New Jersey, offers assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care and short stay rehabilitation for people who have worked in the performing arts and entertainment community and their families. Debbie’s mother lived at the Home before she passed away, and Debbie and additional family members presented the generous donation to Home staff who had helped care for her mother.

As part of the Fund’s Benefits Performance program, Producer’s Picks, several beloved Broadway productions contributed ticket blocks in support of the Fund—including Purlie Victorious, Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge!, Once Upon a One More Time, Aladdin, Shucked, Kimberly Akimbo, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Sweeney Todd and & Juliet. Producer's Picks tickets are donated by the producers of each show, so ticket buyers’ entire purchase goes to support the Entertainment Community Fund's programs and services.

“The Entertainment Community Fund remains steadfast in its mission to stand by and uplift those who work so hard to bring the arts to life. And we’re grateful to everyone who has helped us be able to support more than 28,000 individuals in our community in 2023. Looking to the year ahead, we are resolute in our commitment to ensuring that our programs and services remain adaptive and responsive to the changing landscape of our industry,” said Entertainment Community Fund President and CEO Joe Benincasa.

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy. Learn more at Click Here.





