Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards Announce Third Round of 2019 Recipients

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre has announced the recipients of the third round of the 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards. The awards, totaling $415,000, allow 9 productions extra time for the development and rehearsal of new plays with the entire creative team, hoping to extend the life of the world premiere play after its first run.

Over the last 13 years, the Edgerton Foundation has awarded over $13,313,000 to 430 productions, enabling many plays to schedule subsequent productions following their world premieres. Thirty-six have made it to Broadway, including: Curtains, 13, Next to Normal, 33 Variations, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Time Stands Still, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, A Free Man of Color, Good People, Chinglish, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Bronx Bombers, Casa Valentina, Outside Mullingar, All the Way, Eclipsed, Bright Star, Hamilton, The Columnist, In Transit, A Doll's House Part 2, Indecent, Dear Evan Hansen, Oslo, Escape to Margaritaville, The Prom, JUNK: The Golden Age of Debt, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Head Over Heels, Jagged Little Pill, Diana, Grand Horizons, Girl from the North Country, The Great Society, and Sound Inside. Sixteen plays were nominated for Tony Awards, with All the Way, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Oslo winning the best play or musical awards. Ten plays were nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, with wins for Cost of Living (2018), Hamilton (2016), The Flick (2014), Water by the Spoonful (2012), and Next to Normal (2010).

"The third round of 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards once again demonstrates the vibrant diversity of the new play sector," said Teresa Eyring, executive director, TCG. "With the longer rehearsal processes made possible by the Foundation's support, these world premiere productions are more likely to reach their full potential and go on to many subsequent productions."

The third round of the 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards were presented to:

Bliss

book, music, and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie

at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The Copper Children

by Karen Zacarías

at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Paris

by Eboni Booth

at Atlantic Theater Company

72 Miles to Go...

by Hilary Bettis

at Roundabout Theatre Company

Swept Away

by John Logan

music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers

at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

The Canadians



by Adam Bock

at South Coast Repertory

Sanctuary City

by Martyna Majok

at New York Theatre Workshop

What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank



by Nathan Englander

at The Old Globe

Dhaba on Devon Avenue



by Madhuri Shekar

at Victory Gardens Theater







