Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards Announce Third Round of 2019 Recipients
Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre has announced the recipients of the third round of the 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards. The awards, totaling $415,000, allow 9 productions extra time for the development and rehearsal of new plays with the entire creative team, hoping to extend the life of the world premiere play after its first run.
Over the last 13 years, the Edgerton Foundation has awarded over $13,313,000 to 430 productions, enabling many plays to schedule subsequent productions following their world premieres. Thirty-six have made it to Broadway, including: Curtains, 13, Next to Normal, 33 Variations, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Time Stands Still, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, A Free Man of Color, Good People, Chinglish, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Bronx Bombers, Casa Valentina, Outside Mullingar, All the Way, Eclipsed, Bright Star, Hamilton, The Columnist, In Transit, A Doll's House Part 2, Indecent, Dear Evan Hansen, Oslo, Escape to Margaritaville, The Prom, JUNK: The Golden Age of Debt, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Head Over Heels, Jagged Little Pill, Diana, Grand Horizons, Girl from the North Country, The Great Society, and Sound Inside. Sixteen plays were nominated for Tony Awards, with All the Way, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Oslo winning the best play or musical awards. Ten plays were nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, with wins for Cost of Living (2018), Hamilton (2016), The Flick (2014), Water by the Spoonful (2012), and Next to Normal (2010).
"The third round of 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards once again demonstrates the vibrant diversity of the new play sector," said Teresa Eyring, executive director, TCG. "With the longer rehearsal processes made possible by the Foundation's support, these world premiere productions are more likely to reach their full potential and go on to many subsequent productions."
The third round of the 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards were presented to:
Bliss
book, music, and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie
at The 5th Avenue Theatre
The Copper Children
by Karen Zacarías
at Oregon Shakespeare Festival
Paris
by Eboni Booth
72 Miles to Go...
by Hilary Bettis
at Roundabout Theatre Company
Swept Away
by John Logan
music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers
at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
The Canadians
by Adam Bock
at South Coast Repertory
Sanctuary City
at New York Theatre Workshop
What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank
Dhaba on Devon Avenue
by Madhuri Shekar
at Victory Gardens Theater