Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Eden Espinosa and Alex Moffat Will Lead Industry Reading of GOOD TABLE MANNERS
The 90-minute dark comedy directed by Zachary Prince also stars Mackenzie Barmen and Zach Schanne.
An industry reading of Good Table Manners: A Comedy in 7 Courses, a new play by Adam Morrison (Last Call for Monty & Liz, Bait), will take place on Thursday, Oct 29 at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center. Directed by Zachary Prince (The Goldsmith, Palatable Gay Robot), the presentation will feature Eden Espinosa, Alex Moffat, Mackenzie Barmen, and Zach Schanne.
'This 90-minute, outrageous dark comedy begins with a simple misunderstanding between a waiter and a female guest. It all starts off so innocently: A flirtation here. A drink order goes missing there. An appetizer that never arrives. But when an off-handed comment is taken the wrong way, this "misunderstanding" escalates into an all-out war between two strangers - where only one can be victorious. Good Table Manners explores themes of consent, desire, and how people behave when they eschew the rules of polite, modern society."
The presentation cast of Good Table Manners will feature Tony & Emmy-nominee Eden Espinosa (Lempicka), SNL alum Alex Moffat (The Cottage), Mackenzie Barmen (Lewis & Clark: The Great Exploration), and Zach Schanne (Romeo & Bernadette) with stage directions by Nate Berry. Key art by littleBULL Productions.
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