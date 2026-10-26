Eden Espinosa and Alex Moffat Will Lead Industry Reading of GOOD TABLE MANNERS

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An industry reading of Good Table Manners: A Comedy in 7 Courses, a new play by Adam Morrison (Last Call for Monty & Liz, Bait), will take place on Thursday, Oct 29 at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center. Directed by Zachary Prince (The Goldsmith, Palatable Gay Robot), the presentation will feature Eden Espinosa, Alex Moffat, Mackenzie Barmen, and Zach Schanne.

'This 90-minute, outrageous dark comedy begins with a simple misunderstanding between a waiter and a female guest. It all starts off so innocently: A flirtation here. A drink order goes missing there. An appetizer that never arrives. But when an off-handed comment is taken the wrong way, this "misunderstanding" escalates into an all-out war between two strangers - where only one can be victorious. Good Table Manners explores themes of consent, desire, and how people behave when they eschew the rules of polite, modern society."

The presentation cast of Good Table Manners will feature Tony & Emmy-nominee Eden Espinosa (Lempicka), SNL alum Alex Moffat (The Cottage), Mackenzie Barmen (Lewis & Clark: The Great Exploration), and Zach Schanne (Romeo & Bernadette) with stage directions by Nate Berry. Key art by littleBULL Productions.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 18 Hrs 55 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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