Early Career Theatre Artists to Connect at Pitch Up: Beginning
The event will be hosted by Stanley Arts in London and feature representatives from venues including Shoreditch Town Hall, Cambridge Junction, and Chichester Festival.
This November, house southeast theatre network will bring together arts professionals from independent London theatres and its network of regional theatre venues and arts organisations in the South East; offering theatre artists and companies in the early stages of their careers a day of practical panel workshops, conversations and connections.
house is led and delivered by Farnham Maltings in Surrey, a venue that champions the support of professional artists and makers helping them to thrive. This event has been curated as part of its touring theatre artist support offer; recognising how increasingly challenging it is for new artists to forge early relationships with venues and effectively collaborate to tour their work.
Hosted by Stanley Arts in London on Friday 13th November 2026, venues at the forefront of artist support including: Shoreditch Town Hall; Cambridge Junction; The Garage, Norwich; Colchester Arts Centre; Norwich Theatre; artsdepot; Chichester Festival Theatre; Farnham Maltings; and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, will offer their insights, before the floor is opened to around 20 artists and companies to share a snapshot of their work and ambitions.
Set to demystify the theatre industry for new artists, Pitch Up: Beginning will also feature panels and practical sessions in how to work with venues to create meaningful relationships, and how to sell and market your show.
Artist attendance is by application. Artists and companies in the early stages of their theatre careers who are beginning, or hoping to create relationships with venues in the South East are encouraged to apply.
Senior Producer Harriet says "house have successfully been running Pitch Up events across the South East of England for the last 10 years.
Each Pitch Up is hosted by one of the over 180 venues in our network - a different one each time. This satellite approach enables us to increase the event's reach across the region; meaning more artists can make it along to the event.
The format of this Pitch Up has been tailored to focus on theatre artists and companies who are at the earlier stages of their careers. We want to help demystify the theatre industry and pull the curtain back on working with venues; giving artists an insight into how venues work, the artist support that they offer, and support them to develop meaningful relationships."
Applications for early career artists are now open, closing on Wednesday 14 October 2026.
The full schedule, further information and application for Pitch Up: Beginning can be found at Pitch Up: Beginning | house southeast theatre network
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