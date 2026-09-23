Early Career Theatre Artists to Connect at Pitch Up: Beginning

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This November, house southeast theatre network will bring together arts professionals from independent London theatres and its network of regional theatre venues and arts organisations in the South East; offering theatre artists and companies in the early stages of their careers a day of practical panel workshops, conversations and connections.

house is led and delivered by Farnham Maltings in Surrey, a venue that champions the support of professional artists and makers helping them to thrive. This event has been curated as part of its touring theatre artist support offer; recognising how increasingly challenging it is for new artists to forge early relationships with venues and effectively collaborate to tour their work.

Hosted by Stanley Arts in London on Friday 13th November 2026, venues at the forefront of artist support including: Shoreditch Town Hall; Cambridge Junction; The Garage, Norwich; Colchester Arts Centre; Norwich Theatre; artsdepot; Chichester Festival Theatre; Farnham Maltings; and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, will offer their insights, before the floor is opened to around 20 artists and companies to share a snapshot of their work and ambitions.

Set to demystify the theatre industry for new artists, Pitch Up: Beginning will also feature panels and practical sessions in how to work with venues to create meaningful relationships, and how to sell and market your show.

Artist attendance is by application. Artists and companies in the early stages of their theatre careers who are beginning, or hoping to create relationships with venues in the South East are encouraged to apply.



Senior Producer Harriet says "house have successfully been running Pitch Up events across the South East of England for the last 10 years.

Each Pitch Up is hosted by one of the over 180 venues in our network - a different one each time. This satellite approach enables us to increase the event's reach across the region; meaning more artists can make it along to the event.

The format of this Pitch Up has been tailored to focus on theatre artists and companies who are at the earlier stages of their careers. We want to help demystify the theatre industry and pull the curtain back on working with venues; giving artists an insight into how venues work, the artist support that they offer, and support them to develop meaningful relationships."

Applications for early career artists are now open, closing on Wednesday 14 October 2026.

The full schedule, further information and application for Pitch Up: Beginning can be found at Pitch Up: Beginning | house southeast theatre network

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 15 Hrs 57 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







Don't Miss a Industry News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming