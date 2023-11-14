Dramatists Guild Foundation Awards Zeniba Now With 2023 Thom Thomas Award

The award is given annually to an alumnus of the DGF Fellows program who demonstrates great artistic skill. 

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/5/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/5/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/29/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/29/23
WATCHER IN THE WOODS Musical Will Get Workshop in 2024 Photo 3 WATCHER IN THE WOODS Musical Will Get Workshop in 2024
Unions of Broadway: Actors' Equity Association Photo 4 Unions of Broadway: Actors' Equity Association



Dramatists Guild Foundation Awards Zeniba Now With 2023 Thom Thomas Award

The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) has announced multifaceted artist Zeniba Now as the recipient of the 2023 Thom Thomas Award, given annually to an alumnus of the DGF Fellows program who demonstrates great artistic skill. 

Since 2016, DGF has awarded the Thom Thomas Award to commemorate playwright Thom Thomas' endless passion for nurturing the next generation of dramatists and his appreciation of DGF's support of writers. The Award grants the recipient $10,000 to use towards livelihood expenses, project expenses, travel expenses – anything that will support their ability to create their best work.

“Winning this award is an utter delight and a deeply meaningful shift toward prosperity for me. Being a former DGF Fellow, I truly know how marvelously talented the pool of applicants is and I am honored to be this year's selection. Generous gifts, prizes, and awards are the foundation of my artistic sustainability and I am touched that my work connected with the panelists,” Zeniba said. 

Zeniba Now is a musical storyteller and artscientist from Los Angeles, CA. Her work aims to inspire magic and possibility in human consciousness. Millions of people have enjoyed her performances online and on stage. As a writer, her work includes the shorts: “Beloved” (PBS, #BARS at The Public), “To Be on Hold Forever” in HUMAN RESOURCES (St. Louis Rep, Woolly Mammoth), “The Nap Anthem,” and full lengths: THE LOOPHOLE (The Public Theater) and TAKE THE LEAD (forthcoming). Her one-woman specials “iQuit: Millennial Retirement Gala” and “Sincerely, Z” can be seen on TikTok and Youtube. In addition to the 2023 Thom Thomas Award, she is the winner of the 2020 Richard Rodgers Award, 2021 Vivace Award, 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant, a Dramatist Guild Foundation Fellow, a 2023 MTF Maker, an Independent Film School Lab member, an Alumni Residency Writer for #BARS at The Public, and West High's Funniest Senior. Her music can be heard on the streaming service of your choice, and her videos are available on Youtube or Tiktok.

The Thom Thomas Award is made possible through the generous support of Thomas' longtime friends and colleagues Iris Rainer Dart and Helen Lee Henderson. 

“Thom was a thoughtful, gifted man and writer and my close friend for sixty years,” Rainer Dart said. “I am proud to have been one of the founders of this award and moved by the legacy he left behind. Thom wanted to give young writers the breathing room and the time to create. Thanks to this award, they will have some measure of both.”

Past recipients are: Avi Amon (2021); Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Julia Meinwald, Benjamin Velez (2020); Riti Sachdeva (2019); Stefanie Zadravec (2018); Sylvan Oswald (2017); and Chisa Hutchinson (2016).  

For more information about the Thom Thomas Award, the DGF Fellows program, and how to support dramatists throughout their careers, visit https://dgf.org





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Industry Pro Newsletter: Fewer Royalties for Broadway Albums, One Year On from NPO Funding Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Fewer Royalties for Broadway Albums, One Year On from NPO Funding Changes

The funding models are changing - we’ve known this for more or less the whole time the industry has been re-emerging from the pandemic, and the struggles of regional theatres large and small as temporary government funding tied to the pandemic came to an end - but how are theatres in England doing one year after the reshuffle of national arts?

2
SheNYC Arts Launches Licensing Program New Pages Photo
SheNYC Arts Launches Licensing Program 'New Pages'

SheNYC Arts has launched a new licensing program called New Pages! Licensing these shows will support the jump-starting of careers of emerging women, trans, & non-binary writers, supporting SheNYC Arts. Plus, you will be getting some new fresh material for you and your artists to dig into.

3
Rolanda D. Bell Revealed as 2023 RHE Foundation Artistic Fellow Photo
Rolanda D. Bell Revealed as 2023 RHE Foundation Artistic Fellow

Theatre Bay Area and the RHE Charitable Foundation have announced Rolanda D. Bell as the 2023 RHE Foundation Artistic Fellow. Bell was introduced as the awardee on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Theatre Bay Area’s TBAConnect: A Fall Conference for Creatives.

4
Video: Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students Photo
Video: Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students

 Before attending Wednesday afternoon’s matinee performances,  nearly 155 New York City public high school students and chaperones gathered in Times  Square to commemorate the milestone achieved of Broadway Bridges® welcoming 100,000  students to Broadway since its inception in 2017.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students Video
Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE LION KING

Recommended For You