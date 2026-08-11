Dori Berinstein Named Executive Director of Commercial Theater Institute

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Commercial Theater Institute (CTI), in partnership with The Broadway League and TDF (Theatre Development Fund), have announced that Dori Berinstein has been appointed Executive Director of The Commercial Theater Institute, the nation’s leading professional development program for theatre producers and managers. The news was shared by Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League, and Deeksha Gaur, Executive Director of TDF (Theatre Development Fund).

Founded in 1981 as a joint project of The Broadway League and TDF, CTI is the nation's only formal professional development program dedicated to commercial theatre producers and managers. CTI reflects the theatre industry's commitment to preparing the next generation of leaders, with hundreds of accomplished professionals serving as lecturers and panelists throughout its history. Berinstein succeeds interim CTI Executive Directors Sue Frost and Victoria Bailey.

Berinstein, the 2009 recipient of CTI’s Robert Whitehead Award, is a six-time Tony-winning Broadway producer, an Olivier winner, and an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker. Her Broadway productions include The Prom, Legally Blonde, Stereophonic, The Wiz, Company, Is This A Room, Dana H., Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Crucible, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Fool Moon, and many others. Berinstein is the lead producer on the upcoming Warner Bros. musical Happy Feet.

Berinstein co-founded the Broadway Podcast Network, Camp Broadway, and The Lights of Broadway Show Cards. She serves on the Boards of New Dramatists and the Jacob Burns Film Center, where she received the Vision Award. Berinstein was co-chair of The Broadway League’s Audience Development Committee and served on The Broadway League’s Board of Governors.

Berinstein served as producer or executive on the films Dirty Dancing, Isaac Mizrahi’s Unzipped, and Jim Henson’s MuppetVision 3D. As a filmmaker, her award-winning Broadway-related films include ShowBusiness: The Road to Broadway, Carol Channing: Larger Than Life, and Marvin Hamlisch: What He Did for Love. She worked as a producer or executive for DreamWorks, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, NBC, Sesame Workshop, Oxygen Media, Vestron Pictures, and Walt Disney Imagineering.

"The future of Broadway depends on developing thoughtful, innovative leaders, and CTI has been instrumental in that mission for more than 40 years," said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. "Dori's remarkable career and passion for mentoring emerging producers make her uniquely suited to guide the program forward. We are delighted to welcome her to this leadership role."

"Dori is an exemplary producer and creator whose dedication to building the next generation of theatre makers and theatregoers perfectly aligns with CTI’s mission to develop new leaders who will innovate and sustain our industry,” said Deeksha Gaur, TDF’s Executive Director. “We welcome her leadership at CTI and look forward to partnering with her to continue this vital work."

“CTI has long played an essential role in educating, inspiring, and empowering those who will shape the future of commercial theatre,” Berinstein said. "I’m thrilled to join this important work and to build on CTI’s remarkable legacy, helping ensure that the current and next generations of producers and managers have the knowledge, community, and vision to imagine—and build—an extraordinary theatrical future.”







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming