Debbie Gravitte & Sam Gravitte to Star in Industry Reading of NOTHIN' BUT LOVE

Nothin’ But Love is a valentine to NYC in the ‘50s and the many ways romance blossoms and families come together…even when they’re surprising and unconventional.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/30/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/30/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/7/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/7/23
Final Tony Admin Decisions Leave Some Scratching Their Heads Photo 3 Final Tony Admin Decisions Leave Some Scratching Their Heads
Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading Photo 4 Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading

Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading


Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbin's Broadway) and her son Sam Gravitte, recently Fiyero in the Broadway production of Wicked, will play mother and son in two private industry presentations of Nothin' But Love, a new musical with book and lyrics by Andrew Zachary Cohen (Sacrifices) and music by Steven Silverstein (The Human Heart, How Rude). Directed by two-time MAC Award winner Billy Recce, Nothin' But Love will be presented at two private industry readings on Monday, May 22. These presentations are part of The York Theatre Company's Developmental Reading Series.

Nothin' But Love is a valentine to NYC in the '50s and the many ways romance blossoms and families come together...even when they're surprising and unconventional. Where else but the Big Apple can a moneyed Dapper Dan fall in love with a down-on-her-luck immigrant in church? But even in this great city, can their love survive?

Alongside the Gravittes and Chrissy Pardo, the cast will feature Derrick Cobey (The Scottsboro Boys, Kiss Me Kate), Megan Styrna, Sarah Kleist (Kinky Boots at North Shore), Amanda Lopez (Jekyll & Hyde at North Shore), Charlie Carroccio (Matilda at Media Theatre, PA), Ayana Attard, and Robbie Crandall (Beauty and the Beast at White Plains PAC). Timothy Splain (Phantom tour) is the music director. Kaleigh Bernier (Be More Chill) is the stage manager. Casting is by Joseph Hayes.

Andrew, Steven, and Billy recently collaborated on Andrew's cabaret debut, Don't Ask the Lady, at 54 Below and The Green Room 42. They also all have long connections to The York Theatre, where Recce's work as a songwriter was recently featured in the inaugural GenYork concert.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

Asm Global Acts Foundation Increases College Scholarship Program Throughout The United St Photo
Asm Global Acts Foundation Increases College Scholarship Program Throughout The United States

Having recently announced a five-year plan to deepen its corporate responsibility commitments - including the largest and greenest portfolio of sustainable venues on earth - ASM Global is dramatically expanding its ASM Global Stars Scholarship Program this week into cities throughout the United States.

TALK OF THE TOWN: James Thurbers Years with Ross to Present Two Industry Readings This Mon Photo
TALK OF THE TOWN: James Thurber's Years with Ross to Present Two Industry Readings This Month

ALK OF THE TOWN: James Thurber's Years with Ross, a new comedy by Mike Bencivenga will present two industry readings on Tuesday, May 16 at 3pm and 7pm.

Iakowi:hene Oakes is the Inaugural Recipient of the Dramatists Guild Foundations Lucille L Photo
Iakowi:he'ne' Oakes is the Inaugural Recipient of the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award

The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) has announced Iakowi:he'ne' Oakes as the inaugural recipient of The Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award for her work as the Founder and Director of the North American Indigenous Center of New York.

Actors Connection is Hosting a Free Online Q&A with Broadway Casting Director Merri Su Photo
Actors Connection is Hosting a Free Online Q&A with Broadway Casting Director Merri Sugarman

Actors Connection is hosting a Free ZOOM Q&A with Merri Sugarman to celebrate her new book- From Craft to Career: A Casting Director’s Guide for the Actor on Thursday, May 25th at 7pm EST/ 4pm PST.


Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Asm Global Acts Foundation Increases College Scholarship Program Throughout The United States Asm Global Acts Foundation Increases College Scholarship Program Throughout The United States
TALK OF THE TOWN: James Thurber's Years with Ross to Present Two Industry Readings This MonthTALK OF THE TOWN: James Thurber's Years with Ross to Present Two Industry Readings This Month
Iakowi:he'ne' Oakes is the Inaugural Recipient of the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker AwardIakowi:he'ne' Oakes is the Inaugural Recipient of the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award
Actors Connection is Hosting a Free Online Q&A with Broadway Casting Director Merri SugarmanActors Connection is Hosting a Free Online Q&A with Broadway Casting Director Merri Sugarman

Videos

Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary' Video
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU