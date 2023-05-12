Debbie Gravitte & Sam Gravitte to Star in Industry Reading of NOTHIN' BUT LOVE







Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbin's Broadway) and her son Sam Gravitte, recently Fiyero in the Broadway production of Wicked, will play mother and son in two private industry presentations of Nothin' But Love, a new musical with book and lyrics by Andrew Zachary Cohen (Sacrifices) and music by Steven Silverstein (The Human Heart, How Rude). Directed by two-time MAC Award winner Billy Recce, Nothin' But Love will be presented at two private industry readings on Monday, May 22. These presentations are part of The York Theatre Company's Developmental Reading Series.

Nothin' But Love is a valentine to NYC in the '50s and the many ways romance blossoms and families come together...even when they're surprising and unconventional. Where else but the Big Apple can a moneyed Dapper Dan fall in love with a down-on-her-luck immigrant in church? But even in this great city, can their love survive?

Alongside the Gravittes and Chrissy Pardo, the cast will feature Derrick Cobey (The Scottsboro Boys, Kiss Me Kate), Megan Styrna, Sarah Kleist (Kinky Boots at North Shore), Amanda Lopez (Jekyll & Hyde at North Shore), Charlie Carroccio (Matilda at Media Theatre, PA), Ayana Attard, and Robbie Crandall (Beauty and the Beast at White Plains PAC). Timothy Splain (Phantom tour) is the music director. Kaleigh Bernier (Be More Chill) is the stage manager. Casting is by Joseph Hayes.

Andrew, Steven, and Billy recently collaborated on Andrew's cabaret debut, Don't Ask the Lady, at 54 Below and The Green Room 42. They also all have long connections to The York Theatre, where Recce's work as a songwriter was recently featured in the inaugural GenYork concert.





