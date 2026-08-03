Dallas Arts Giants Eye Merger, Pittsburgh's Is Official
From Dallas to the West End, big institutional moves and fresh leadership are reshaping theater this week.
Industry News - August 3, 2026
This week's theater news is shaped by consolidation and new ventures across the industry, from a proposed merger between two of Dallas' leading performing arts institutions to the completed union of Pittsburgh's CLO and Public Theater. New leadership and business launches are also In Focus, with a longtime Disney executive stepping into a global production role and a veteran casting director opening his own agency. Internationally, performers and venues saw notable wins, including a ratified pay agreement for West End performers, restored government funding for dozens of French arts institutions, and the reopening of a historic Edinburgh theater after redevelopment.
Industry Trends
Interview: Department Chair Robert Caisley On the University of Idaho's Distance-Based M.F.A. in Theatre Arts
Playwright and Department Chair Robert Caisley discusses the University of Idaho's distance-based M.F.A. in Theatre Arts, a flexible online program that lets Working Theatre professionals earn their degree without leaving their careers or communities. (Read more)
RWS Global Names Disney Veteran Matt Conover Global Production President
RWS Global announced Matt Conover as Divisional President, Global Production, following 37 years at The Walt Disney Company in live entertainment leadership roles. (Read more)
Broadway/New York
The Pekoe Group Announces Staff Promotions
The Pekoe Group announced a round of staff promotions, recognizing several team members with new titles at the New York-based company. (Read more)
Casting Director Duncan Stewart Launches Full-Service Casting Agency 'Define'
Duncan Stewart, two-time Artios Award-winning casting director backed by over two decades of Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring, film, and television work, has launched of DEFINE, an independent casting company based in New York City. (Read more)
Regional
AT&T Performing Arts Center and Dallas Theater Center Announce Plans to Merge
Two of Dallas' largest performing arts institutions are joining forces. The AT&T Performing Arts Center (AT&T PAC) and Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announced today exploratory plans to combine their organizations, a partnership the two say will expand programming and arts education while preserving the distinct artistic identity and mission of each institution. (Read more)
Pittsburgh CLO And Pittsburgh Public Theater Complete Merger; Announces Inaugural Shows
Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater completed their merger, uniting two of the region's most storied performing arts institutions into a single company, which will be the largest professional producing theater in Pittsburgh. (Read more)
International
Equity Members Ratify New Three-Year West End Pay Agreement
Equity members voted overwhelmingly to approve a new three-year deal with the Society of London Theatre, raising minimum pay and improving conditions for West End performers and stage managers. (Read more)
The King’s Theatre Reopens Following Major Redevelopment Project
Audiences have officially returned to a theatre that has been part of Edinburgh's cultural life for more than a century. The King's Theatre, managed by theatre charity Capital Theatres, reopens following a major redevelopment that has reshaped this historic venue for audiences. (Read more)
France Releases $11.6 Million in Frozen Funding for 28 Theatres, Opera Houses, and Orchestras
The French government has reversed course on a funding freeze that had thrown the country's subsidized performing arts sector into three weeks of crisis, releasing 10 million euros (roughly $11.6 million) in withheld subsidies to 28 theatres, opera houses, and orchestras. (Read more)
Second Cities Producing Consortium to Launch New Pathway for Australian Theatre
Four Australian performing arts organisations have formed the Second Cities Producing Consortium, backed by a $280,000 Creative Australia grant, to co-develop and stage new large-scale Australian theatre productions across multiple states and territories. (Read more)
Missed Our Last Newsletters?
Oskar Eustis to Step Down as Public Theater Artistic Director After 23 Years
Leadership changes at The Public, New Village Arts, Pacific Conservatory Theatre, and the Dallas Arts District, and new opportunities for UK musicals and BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag. (Read more)