Dallas Arts Giants Eye Merger, Pittsburgh's Is Official

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Industry News - August 3, 2026

Industry Trends

Playwright and Department Chair Robert Caisley discusses the University of Idaho's distance-based M.F.A. in Theatre Arts, a flexible online program that lets Working Theatre professionals earn their degree without leaving their careers or communities. (Read more)

RWS Global announced Matt Conover as Divisional President, Global Production, following 37 years at The Walt Disney Company in live entertainment leadership roles. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

The Pekoe Group announced a round of staff promotions, recognizing several team members with new titles at the New York-based company. (Read more)

Casting Director Duncan Stewart Launches Full-Service Casting Agency 'Define'

Duncan Stewart, two-time Artios Award-winning casting director backed by over two decades of Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring, film, and television work, has launched of DEFINE, an independent casting company based in New York City. (Read more)

Regional

Two of Dallas' largest performing arts institutions are joining forces. The AT&T Performing Arts Center (AT&T PAC) and Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announced today exploratory plans to combine their organizations, a partnership the two say will expand programming and arts education while preserving the distinct artistic identity and mission of each institution. (Read more)

Pittsburgh CLO And Pittsburgh Public Theater Complete Merger; Announces Inaugural Shows

Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater completed their merger, uniting two of the region's most storied performing arts institutions into a single company, which will be the largest professional producing theater in Pittsburgh. (Read more)

International

Equity members voted overwhelmingly to approve a new three-year deal with the Society of London Theatre, raising minimum pay and improving conditions for West End performers and stage managers. (Read more)

Audiences have officially returned to a theatre that has been part of Edinburgh's cultural life for more than a century. The King's Theatre, managed by theatre charity Capital Theatres, reopens following a major redevelopment that has reshaped this historic venue for audiences. (Read more)

The French government has reversed course on a funding freeze that had thrown the country's subsidized performing arts sector into three weeks of crisis, releasing 10 million euros (roughly $11.6 million) in withheld subsidies to 28 theatres, opera houses, and orchestras. (Read more)

Four Australian performing arts organisations have formed the Second Cities Producing Consortium, backed by a $280,000 Creative Australia grant, to co-develop and stage new large-scale Australian theatre productions across multiple states and territories. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

Oskar Eustis to Step Down as Public Theater Artistic Director After 23 Years

Leadership changes at The Public, New Village Arts, Pacific Conservatory Theatre, and the Dallas Arts District, and new opportunities for UK musicals and BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag. (Read more)

(Read more)

(Read more)

BroadwayWorld Tools

Build a Stage Mag

Add a Show Listing

Submit News

Advertise

Learn About All Our Tools







Don't Miss a Industry News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...