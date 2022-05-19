DKC/O&M and Built Productions Form New Partnership







Longtime collaborators Rick Miramontez and Jaron Caldwell officially announced today a new, exclusive partnership between the former's theatrical P.R. agency, DKC/O&M, and the latter's newly-formed production services outfit, Built Productions. Under the arrangement, Built Productions will work under DKC/O&M's O&M Etc. division, now run by long time entertainment industry publicist Gerilyn Shur, planning and execution of DKC/O&M's legendary Broadway openings and other special events. DKC/O&M has built a reputation for creating unapologetically splashy - and often logistically complicated -- events.

The affiliation officially kicked off with the headline-grabbing opening nights for MJ, The Music Man, Plaza Suite, and Company (Company was produced in conjunction with Stark Production Group) in New York. Built also produced the re-opening event for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at San Francisco's Curran.

Miramontez commented, "With the eyes of the world on New York and our industry being back in action, it's time to push even harder to remind the world that nobody celebrates New York like Broadway celebrates New York. Jaron has always shared my glamour-at-all-costs approach to event-making, and this new partnership ensures that our clients will continue to benefit from our collaborations for years to come."

Caldwell added, "Rick's mentorship has been the key driving force in my career, empowering me to think big and pushing me to do my best and most creative work. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what a Broadway opening can be."

Built Productions is a one-stop shop for attention-grabbing events across the entertainment and non-profit words on both coasts. Leveraging more than a decade of experience as a New York-based entertainment publicist and his deep background as an event productions specialist, Caldwell's new venture combines unparalleled logistical expertise with news-making savoir-faire. Built specializes in the full range of event production solutions, including staging, lighting, carpeting, décor, step-and-repeats, audio & visual, security and permits, venue scouting, production management, virtual events, event marketing and sponsorship, graphic design, and more. For more information, visit www.bltpro.com or email hello@bltpro.com.

Caldwell has planned and executed countless events, from coast-to-coast, across the entertainment, private, and non-profit sectors, including more than 60 Broadway opening nights. Prior to launching Built Productions, he held the positions of Creative Director and Event Producer at New York-based events agency Stark Production Group. Caldwell also served as Director of Events for (and continues to collaborate with) PRC, raising more than $1 million for the San Francisco-based non-profit annually. He honed his strategic, attention-grabbing, and constantly surprising style over his decade-long tenure as a New York-based entertainment publicist, during which time he created and headed the events division at the industry-leading PR agency DKC/O&M. With DKC/O&M, Caldwell has produced some of the biggest opening nights in recent Broadway memory, including Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kinky Boots, West Side Story, Springsteen on Broadway, Hadestown, Angels in America, Fun Home, and Hair.

O&M ETC. is the creative division of Rick Miramontez's Broadway public relations powerhouse DKC/O&M, that produces a varying assortment of activities, including plays, musicals, concerts, special performances and programming; and provides design services and creative consultation for clients across the theatrical spectrum. O&M ETC. collaborates with artists, creatives, and show business professionals to create compelling storytelling in a variety of mediums.