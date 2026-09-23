DESAPARECIDAS and MISS HYSTERIA to Feature in New York Theatre Barn's 19th Season
The New Works Series presentations center on disappearance and erasure, with creative teams including Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca, Laura Schein, and Ben Zeadman.
The 19th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series continues on Monday, October 26, 2026, with excerpts from the original musicals Desaparecidas and Miss Hysteria, and a conversation with the writers. Hosted by Claudia Mulet (Real Women Have Curves, On Your Feet!) and line producer Emy Ramos (Aguardiente at GALA Hispanic Theatre), the two original musicals center women and gender-based violence.
With songs by husband-and-wife duo Jaime Lozano (Frida, El Otro Oz) and Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), and a book by Georgina Escobar (The Vinyl Cafe Christmas Musical, Frida, Little Duende), Desaparecidas explores the strategic erasure of female voices in the fight to end gender-based violence and the disappearance of women and girls in Ciudad Juárez, México. From the missing, to the socially invisible, to the forgotten.
Inspired by true events, Miss Hysteria follows a young actress wrongfully committed to a 19th-century Paris asylum who strikes a dangerous deal with a driven neurologist, transforming his lectures on 'female hysteria' into a worldwide phenomenon–and forcing her to reckon with the cost. With book and lyrics by Laura Schein (Emojiland, Mickey Saves Christmas) and Ben Zeadman (Honor Society, Mickey Saves Christmas), and music by Ben Zeadman, Miss Hysteria asks who gets to define madness, who profits from it, and who gets erased in the process.
The presentation of Desaparecidas is directed by Florencia Cuenca, with music direction by Jaime Lozano. The presentation of Miss Hysteria is directed by Jen Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical, FIVE), with music direction by Alex 'Goldie' Golden (Titaníque, SIX). Casting will be announced soon.
The series will be presented at 7:00 PM ET at the Five Angels Theater in NYC (789 Tenth Ave.) and is available for live streaming. Click here to purchase tickets. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.
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