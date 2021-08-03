Crystal Skillman's Climate Change Drama RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD Optioned For The Stage







Drew and Dane Productions has announced that it is moving forward to lead the production of Rain and Zoe Save the World, written by Crystal Skillman with original music by Bobby Cronin.

In this impactful story about climate change activism, two teenagers from Washington state embark on an impulsive motorcycle journey to join a group of oil protesters on the East Coast. As they follow a route along a major pipeline across the country, what begins as two young activists' longing to belong to something greater than themselves gives way to Rain and Zoe discovering that the true danger in this world might just be growing up as we learn what it truly takes to change the world.

Rain and Zoe Save the World proves to inspire, uplift and educate its viewers on climate change and our role in an ever-evolving world. "It is my greatest joy to be working with Drew and Dane Productions on this special play. When I began to develop Rain and Zoe Save the World five years ago, my goal was to create a climate change play in a new and theatrical way that was an activist coming-of-age story based on my own family's experience. The play's development became a journey unto itself fueled forward by Bobby's soundtrack and soundscape, the exhilarating experience of penning a cross-country road trip on a motorcycle for the stage, and a race to tell a story about protecting something greater than ourselves ... the very air we breathe." said Crystal Skillman.

"We are delighted to be working with Crystal Skillman and Bobby Cronin to stage this important and heartfelt play which calls us all to action to preserve the health of our shared planet. Crystal's passionate story of activism underlined by Bobby's nurturing music create the inspirational atmosphere for shared conversations and actions to lead generations forward to improve the intrinsic value both of the planet and of ourselves" said Drew Desky and Dane Levens of Drew and Dane Productions.

Rain and Zoe Save the World is the winner of the 2018 EMOS Prize. The play was developed at New Harmony Project and at the Blank Theatre (Los Angeles). It was recently presented at MTC Studios and the 2020 Brave New Works series. Evan Bernardin Productions is acting as General Manager.

Crystal Skillman is a four time NYT Critics' Pick honoree, as well as a bookwriter for the award winning musical Mary and Max (with composer Bobby Cronin). Plays include NYTimes Critics' Picks Open (The Tank Theatre/AFO), Geek (Vampire Cowboys), Cut (Theatre Under St. Marks), and KING KIRBY (The Brick, Co-writer Fred Van Lente), now launched as a four part audio drama on Broadway Podcast Network. Awards include the Earth Matters On Stage Prize (Rain And Zoe Save The World), two Alfred P. Sloan commissions, a Clifford Odets Ensemble Play commission, and she is the winner of an NY Innovative Theater Award for Outstanding Play (The Vigil Or The Guided Cradle). This past year Crystal was selected as one of eight playwrights for the Playwrights' Center's 2020-23 Core Membership, a winner for SDSU's New Musicals Initiative with musical Postcard American Town (Composer Lynne Shankel), presented in The Civilians R & D Group "Findings" series with This Show Is Money (music by Gaby Alter), and announced as bookwriter for A New City (Composer Sam Ratelle). Crystal was just selected for the Orchard Project Audio Lab this summer with The Magician's Magician in production with BOOM Integrated/John Marshall Media for release in Fall 2021. Her play Open, which inspired the series, was filmed and live streamed to a world-wide audience this summer. She is currently developing the half hour musical comedy Overnight Success with co-conceiver songwriter and actress Lauren Elder (Kampfire Films) as well as her YA animated series Cosmic Critters (with songs by Bobby Cronin). Crystal's credits also include the graphic novel Eat Fighter (Webtoon), "Adventure Time" comics (BOOM! Studios), and work with Marvel Studios. https://www.crystalskillman.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/crystalskillman/

Bobby Cronin is the award-winning composer/writer of 'Til Death Do Us Part (2018-2020 SDSU New Works Award) with book writer Caroline Prugh; Till Soon, Anne with book writer/lyricist Christine Toy Johnson (NYTB 2019 Reading Series) and Concrete Jungle, commissioned for London's esteemed ArtsEd. Bobby has composed numerous award-winning scores and songs for musical short films, which has been in festivals all over the world. A Yale graduate where he won the Michael P. Manzella award for excellence in the arts, scholastics and character. Member of ASCAP, Dramatists Guild.

https://www.bobbycronin.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/croninbobby/

Drew and Dane Productions is Drew Desky and Dane Levens who are also partners of DDM Productions. On their own and through DDM Productions, they are award-winning producers for theatre and web series. They have produced the award-winning revival of Little Shop of Horrors (Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award and Outer Critics Circle Honor for Outstanding Revival of a Musical), Pageant (Drama Desk nomination), Application Pending (Drama Desk nomination), Who's Holiday! (Lortel nomination), The Other Josh Cohen (Off Broadway Alliance nomination), Unexpected Joy, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, and R.R.R.E.D. They are currently supporting Hadestown (including North American Tour), Dear Evan Hansen (including North American Tour and West End), Come From Away (Australia/NZ tour), Moulin Rouge! (Australia Tour) and Cambodian Rock Band (US Tour). They have produced and supported developmental presentations of several plays and musicals, including Passing Through at Goodspeed Musicals. They earned the Emmy Award for Best Digital Drama Series as Executive Producers of After Forever in 2018. Drew is the Founding Co-Chair of the Leadership Council of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Drew and Dane are also members of the Artists Circle of the Bucks County Playhouse, where they have the honor of being the only couple married on its stage.

https://www.ddmproductionsnyc.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drewanddane