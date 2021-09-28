Creative Artists Agency to Acquire ICM Partners







It has been announced that Creative Artists Agency is acquiring one of its rivals, ICM Partners, in a major deal.

Agencies WME, CAA and UTA represent the majority of dealmaking for the entertainment industry. ICM recently acquired management company Stellar Group, which represents around 800 clients, moving further into the sports representation space.

The list of clients represented by CAA includes some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including: Steven Spielberg, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Will Smith, and many more. ICM's clients include Samuel L. Jackson, Shonda Rhimes, Uma Thurman, Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin and more.

ICM exec Silbermann stated: "Together, we will build upon our accomplishments and entrepreneurial spirit, and continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the best interests of our clients, as well as empowering new, diverse voices within the industry."