Concord Theatricals Recordings Re-Releases John Bucchino's ON RICHARD RODGERS' PIANO on Digital Platforms Worldwide

First released in 2003, the album is now available to stream or download for the first time in 20 years.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Concord Theatricals Recordings digitally re-released On Richard Rodgers’ Piano, award-winning songwriter John Bucchino’s solo instrumental interpretations of Richard Rodgers’ classic songs on the composer’s own Steinway. First released in 2003, the album is now available to stream or download for the first time in 20 years.

Played and produced by Bucchino, On Richard Rodgers’ Piano features intentive takes on iconic melodies – including “My Favorite Things,” “Where or When,” “My Funny Valentine” and the newly added bonus track, “Bewitched” ­– many of which were born on the very same instrument. This “skilled, sensitive and soulful” (TheaterMania) album was voted Best Instrumental CD by Show Business Weekly.

Stream or download the album HERE.

“We’re very happy to continue and expand our relationship with John Bucchino,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “His beautiful playing will delight fans of Richard Rodgers’ tunes.” Concord Theatricals also represents Bucchino’s song catalog and stage musicals, A Catered Affair and It’s Only Life.

To feel this glorious music express itself through me on the composer’s own instrument was magical – one of the greatest joys of my life, and one of the projects of which I’m most proud,” said Bucchino.

On Richard Rodgers’s Piano was recorded and mixed by Rob Darling. It was mastered by Mario Vaz De Mello, with bonus track “Bewitched” mastered by Oscar Zambrano. The album’s original graphic design was created by Chris Janssen, from photographs provided by Bucchino, and adapted by Derek Bishop. Additional production credits can be found in the album booklet HERE.

TRACK LIST:

  1. Do Re Mi / The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
  2. My Favorite Things
  3. Isn’t It Romantic?
  4. Edelweiss
  5. My Romance
  6. It Might As Well Be Spring
  7. The Lady Is A Tramp
  8. Where Or When
  9. You Took Advantage Of Me
  10. If I Loved You
  11. My Funny Valentine
  12. Something Good
  13. Bonus Track: Bewitched

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the Grammy Award®-winning Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles and the Grammy®-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, as well as the currently-running, Tony Award-winning hit, Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Jaime Lozano & The Familia’s Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2, Shaina Taub’s As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank’s Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the previously Grammy Award®-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, in addition to The Big Time, starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte, The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce, DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording), and Jason Robert Brown’s Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

 



