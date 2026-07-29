Casting Director Duncan Stewart Launches Full-Service Casting Agency 'Define'

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Duncan Stewart, two-time Artios Award-winning casting director backed by over two decades of Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring, film, and television work, has launched of DEFINE, an independent casting company based in New York City.

Stewart has shaped the Broadway casts of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Hadestown (Film & Original production), Chicago the Musical, Othello, Real Women Have Curves, The Great Comet of 1812, Pippin, and numerous others.

"Casting isn't guesswork," said Stewart. "It's a discipline built on experience, precision and attention to detail. You're constantly matching numerous variables: an actor's specific skill set, a director's vision, a producer's budget, a role's exact demands. Getting that right, consistently, well, that’s the job. It’s also the discipline our clients demand and expect."

Stewart built that discipline over more than two decades: first at Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons, then as Director of Casting for Barry and Fran Weissler's National Artists Management Company, followed by co-founding Stewart/Whitley, which he led for 14 years, and most recently as Vice President and Casting Director at ARC.

"DEFINE is my next chapter," said Stewart. "A chance to define who I am as a Casting Director in and out of the room; define the colleagues and artists I get inspired by, the rooms I build and those I walk into, and all the while sharing the same artistry, integrity, and 'go the extra mile' philosophy that's guided and served me well for over two decades."







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