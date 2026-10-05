Cast Set for THE WORLD'S CASSETTE LIBRARY Industry Presentation

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Out of the Box Theatrics has revealed the complete cast for the industry presentation of The World's Cassette Library. The new musical features book, music, and lyrics by Mike Nappi (Shucked North American tour; Off-Broadway: Darling Grenadine), Sam Durant Hunter (The Box NYC), and Max Sangerman (Broadway: Dead Outlaw, A Beautiful Noise; OOTB: Beau the Musical), with orchestrations and arrangements by Mike Nappi and Chris Gurr (OOTB: Beau the Musical; Broadway: Back to the Future). The workshop is directed by Annesha Kudtarkar (Water by the Spoonful, Juilliard; Queen, National Asian American Theatre Company, Long Wharf Theatre).

Industry presentations for The World's Cassette Library are set for Wednesday, October 21 at Out of the Box Theatrics' new home at 308 West 46th Street.

The cast of The World's Cassette Library features Emily Fink (Broadway: Dead Outlaw; National Tour: Les Misérables) as Krysti, Nathaniel Hackmann (Broadway: Back to the Future The Musical, Les Misérables) as Mike, Nick Martinez (Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Brian, Talia Robinson (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Dear Evan Hansen; TV: “Power Book II: Ghost”) as Katie, and Sam Simahk (OOTB: See What I Wanna See; Broadway: Maybe Happy Ending; Off-Broadway: Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo) as Joey.

In the wake of their brother Joey's passing, estranged siblings Krysti, Michael and Brian uncover a box of dusty cassette tapes upon which Joey recorded countless treasured memories. A journey through the past inevitably rips open old wounds and begs a difficult question: forgive or forget?

In addition to arrangements and orchestrations, Chris Gurr (Broadway: Maybe Happy Ending, Death Becomes Her) serves as music director. Joining him on the artistic team are associate music director Ruiran Xun (Off-Broadway: The Jonathan Larson Project; National Tour: Suffs) and dramaturg Molly FitzMaurice (Regional: Twelfth Night and Native Son, Yale Repertory Theatre; A Guide for the Homesick, Huntington Theatre Company). Kate Wellhofer is production stage manager, Sarah Holland is assistant stage manager, and Liz Hetzel is production assistant. Casting is by Kevin Metzger at Tara Rubin Casting.

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