Carolee Carmello and More to Star in MORE THAN ALL THE SKY Industry Readings

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More Than All The Sky, a new original musical by Lori Ada Jaroslow and Morgan Hollingsworth, will present two industry presentations in New York City this October, bringing the work to audiences and industry professionals following a decade of development. The company, led by Broadway veteran Carolee Carmello and directed by Julia Murney.

Ten years in development, the musical follows Lenna Harris, a young woman struggling with addiction who returns home to confront a fractured family and the trauma of her past. Through her journey toward recovery, Lenna discovers that healing may be possible-and that hope can take root in even the darkest places.

The project is presented to industry professionals with the goal of generating interest in a full-scale production. There are three presentations this October: October 13 and 14 at The Open Jar Studios in New York City, and October 15 at BigVision Community, with a reading presented as part of the Philip Seymour Hoffman Reading Series.

The creative team includes creators Lori Ada Jaroslow and Morgan Hollingsworth, with Elizabeth Doran serving as Musical Director. The production is produced by Jenn and Tom Wiggin.

The full cast features Carolee Carmello (Parade, City of Angels, Kimberly Akimbo), Taylor Pearlstein (Six), Mason Reeves (Real Women Have Curves), Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls), Danielle Chambers (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Marina Kondo (Ragtime, KPOP), Austen Danielle Bohmer (Diana, Wicked), and Maria Cristina Posada Slye (Evita, City Center).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 05 Hrs 55 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Open Jar Studios Recent Articles Photos: 'What We Tell Ourselves' Holds Developmental Presentation In New York City







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