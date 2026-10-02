Carolee Carmello and More to Star in MORE THAN ALL THE SKY Industry Readings
The cast will also feature Taylor Pearlstein, Mason Reeves, and Austen Danielle Bohmer.
More Than All The Sky, a new original musical by Lori Ada Jaroslow and Morgan Hollingsworth, will present two industry presentations in New York City this October, bringing the work to audiences and industry professionals following a decade of development. The company, led by Broadway veteran Carolee Carmello and directed by Julia Murney.
Ten years in development, the musical follows Lenna Harris, a young woman struggling with addiction who returns home to confront a fractured family and the trauma of her past. Through her journey toward recovery, Lenna discovers that healing may be possible-and that hope can take root in even the darkest places.
The project is presented to industry professionals with the goal of generating interest in a full-scale production. There are three presentations this October: October 13 and 14 at The Open Jar Studios in New York City, and October 15 at BigVision Community, with a reading presented as part of the Philip Seymour Hoffman Reading Series.
The creative team includes creators Lori Ada Jaroslow and Morgan Hollingsworth, with Elizabeth Doran serving as Musical Director. The production is produced by Jenn and Tom Wiggin.
The full cast features Carolee Carmello (Parade, City of Angels, Kimberly Akimbo), Taylor Pearlstein (Six), Mason Reeves (Real Women Have Curves), Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls), Danielle Chambers (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Marina Kondo (Ragtime, KPOP), Austen Danielle Bohmer (Diana, Wicked), and Maria Cristina Posada Slye (Evita, City Center).
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