Cabaret Revue THE PIN UP GIRLS To Hold Industry Presentation

The new musical revue, THE PIN UP GIRLS, written by James Hindman (Popcorn Falls) and Jeffrey Lodin (Disney's Doug Live!) will be presented to a private industry audience ahead of its world premiere production at the Casa Manana Theatre in Fort Worth Texas.

From The Andrew Sisters to Hip Hop! From World War One to Afghanistan. THE PIN-UP GIRLS sing a cavalcade of hits inspired by letters home from our troops overseas! While singing at their local VFW hall, Leanne and her friends stumble upon a huge stash of letters that go back a hundred years. Inspired by what they find - funny, romantic, heartbreaking and... sexy - the ladies put on a show that celebrates the guys and gals who fight to defend our country.

THE PIN UP GIRLS was commissioned by Claudia Stepp for the Casa Manana Theatre, who is producing the presentation in association with D.T.R. Productions.

The cast for THE PIN UP GIRLS includes: Jerome Doerger (Young Frankenstein), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You) and Gina Milo (The Producers). Musical Direction is by Jeffrey Lodin.

Since its creation in 1958, Casa Manana has grown into one of the largest performing arts organization in Texas, striving to create, nurture, and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence. In December 2017, the 70-seat Reid Cabaret Theatre was added to Casa Manana's performance complex to present intimate theatrical experiences in a cabaret setting. As Casa heads into the next 60 years, the commitment has never been stronger to present the highest quality live theatre and live up to its namesake, "The House of Tomorrow."

THE PIN UP GIRLS will run at Casa Manana from October 9th-19th, 2019

Tickets available at casamanana.org or ticketmaster.com

