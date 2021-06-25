Broadway Veterans Head Back to Judge Distinguished Young Women 2021 Scholarship Program







Broadway's Kimberly Dawn Neumann and Bonnie Comley will be on the judges' panel for the 2021 National Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program taking place virtually this year. Distinguished Young Women, formerly America's Junior Miss, was founded in 1958 as a way to reward the accomplishments of high school senior girls seeking to pursue higher education. Both Neumann and Comley were scholarship recipients of the program.

The Distinguished Young Women scholarship program is the largest and oldest scholarship program of its kind for high school girls. With scholarship, leadership, and talent as its overarching theme, Distinguished Young Women (DYW) has drawn over 775,000 young women to compete in the program at the local, state, and national level, and $112 million in cash scholarships have been awarded to deserving young women. This past year, more than 100 colleges and universities made available over $1 billion dollars in college-granted scholarships to nearly 3,000 participants in almost 400 local and state programs.

Colorado's Junior Miss of 1988, Kimberly Dawn Neumann's acting, singing, and dancing career has taken her from stage to screen and fantastic places in between. With a resume boasting Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, national tours, ballet and opera company work, TV/film appearances, and some memorable special events, she's been seen performing everywhere from NBC to the Kennedy Center to the Closing Ceremonies of the Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. Bonnie Comley, Founder of BroadwayHD and a three-time Tony Award winner was a 1977 Junior Miss Massachusetts finalist and scholarship winner for the state talent competition.

Also, joining the judges' panel for the 64th Annual DYW National Finals are 2014's Mississippi DYM Peryn Reeves-Darby who currently works as a Junior Film Producer at Endeavor Content, Robert Gofourth, best selling author of Hack The Corporate Ladder, and a Vice President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Dr. Mahfuza Ali, a Corporate Scientist at 3M Company. Kendra Haskins, Executive Director at Distinguished Young Women, will present several of the scholarship awards to the recipients. The presentation will be hosted by 2020 DYW of America, Elif Ozyurekoglu.

Typically, the state representatives travel to Mobile, Alabama the June after their high school graduation for two weeks to take part in the Distinguished Young Women National Finals. This year the program will be live-streamed. To watch, go to www.DYWNationalFinals.com to stream the free virtual broadcast from Mobile, Alabama. The streaming schedule is:

Saturday, June 26 @ 8pm EST - National Finals LIVE from Mobile, Alabama

To learn more about The Distinguished Young Women scholarship opportunities see: https://distinguishedyw.org/