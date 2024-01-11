Broadway Stage Management Symposium Sets Dates For 10th Anniversary Event







The Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS) celebrates a decade of bringing together stage managers from around the world to learn, connect, and grow. The 2024 conference is a fully hybrid event and will be held Saturday, May 18th – Sunday, May 19th, 2024 both online on a dynamic platform, and in New York City. The highly regarded conference is made by stage managers, for stage managers, featuring Broadway's stage managers. These esteemed managers share their wisdom and expertise in a highly engaging event for stage managers of all ages and levels.

Students, young professionals, educators, and seasoned practitioners alike gain insights and inspiration in this unique opportunity for development, education, and networking. There are numerous opportunities in person and online to ask questions of panelists and make connections with stage managers around the world. In addition to the incredible sessions, the conference also has the BSMS Expo featuring companies, products, and services to support stage managers both personally and professionally. BSMS is an unparalleled experience that puts the stage management profession center stage, revealing information and concepts critical to a successful, sustainable and fulfilling career.

Attendees receive full replay, On-Demand Access to all sessions, so attendees never worry about missing a moment of content. Attendees can jump in and out of the Online platform, then watch and re-watch sessions at their convenience for five weeks.

BSMS is open to stage managers at every level, providing a safe space where stage managers can discuss their unique challenges and concerns, while growing their networks and community, so we can fully contribute to a better tomorrow.

Past Symposiums have brought together attendees from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Nigeria, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and more! Alumni from the Symposium have worked on numerous Broadway productions including: The New One, David Byrne's American Utopia, Freestyle Love Supreme, Slave Play, King Kong, West Side Story, Caroline or Change, & My Fair Lady.

Some of the 2024 BSMS speakers to be featured are: Jill Cordle (The Inheritance, The Ferryman, Death of A Salesman, God of Carnage, and much more). Brandon Allmon-Jackson (Back to the Future, A Doll's House, Music Man), Tiffany N. Robinson (MJ The Musical, The Cher Show, Motown), Norman Anthony Small (Leopoldstadt, American Buffalo), Jereme Kyle Lewis (I Need That, New York, New York, Caroline or Change, and many more), and many others to be announced.

This educational intensive is open to the public and will be held May 18th –May 19th, 2024 as a fully hybrid event, live in NYC and Online on a dynamic digital platform.

For detailed schedule, speakers, session topics, and registration see website, www.broadwaysymposium.com





