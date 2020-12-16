Broadway League Names Lauren Reid as Chair







The Broadway League has named Lauren Reid, of The John Gore Organization, as its next Chair. Reid will replace Thomas Schumacher of Disney on Broadway.

"Today we're thrilled to officially welcome Lauren Reid of The John Gore Organization as the next Chair of The Broadway League," the League wrote in a Tweet. "Bravo to Lauren, and many thanks to outgoing Chair Thomas Schumacher of [Disney on Broadway] for 3 years of dedicated service."

Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer of the John Gore Organization (JGO), is a twenty-seven year entertainment industry veteran who has built her career out of her lifelong passion for live entertainment. Driven by a commitment to extend the reach of Broadway, Lauren has helped steer JGO, through its various subsidiaries, to become the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of commercial theater. In addition to its dozens of productions currently on Broadway and around the world, JGO presents theater in 47 markets in North America, and reaches more than 35 million fans each year through its variety of digital platforms. JGO's family of companies, all of which are under Lauren's operational oversight, includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office.

Lauren first joined the JGO family in 1992, beginning a 13-year tenure during which she held a range of leadership positions. She left the company in 2006 to help launch, and serve as COO of, Base Entertainment, where she managed worldwide operations, produced live music acts and Broadway shows, and oversaw the construction and operation of multiple venues in Las Vegas, China and Singapore. In 2010, she returned to JGO and began her steady assent up the ranks, before being named COO in 2017.

Lauren began her career as a talent manager and booker in the then-still-burgeoning Austin, Texas music scene, before going on to serve as national publicist for magician David Copperfield.

Lauren is an active member of The Broadway League, where she was recently named Chair-elect and currently serves on its Executive Committee and its Board of Governors. She also serves on the boards of trustees for The Actors Fund and The Hobby Center in Houston. She teaches "The Business of Entertainment" at her alma mater, The University of Texas, and splits her time between New York City and Connecticut, but you might find her in New Orleans at Jazzfest or catching a live show in one the historic venues around the country that her husband, David, renovated and operated. She first fell in love with theater at age 10 while attending a touring production of Annie in Houston, Texas.