Broadway Dreams Appoints Charlie Sutton as Artistic Director

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Broadway Dreams has appointed Charlie Sutton as Artistic Director. Sutton, a veteran Broadway performer, director, choreographer, and arts educator, joins the nonprofit organization during its 20th anniversary year and will help shape its artistic programming, curriculum, and faculty engagement across the United States and abroad.

In his new role, Sutton will work closely with the existing leadership team of Tanner and General Manager, Ryan Ratelle, to guide the organization's artistic vision and advance its mentorship-driven approach to performing arts education. He will collaborate with Broadway Dreams' network of industry professionals, support the development of students and alumni, and help expand opportunities for young artists to train directly with Broadway's leading performers, directors, choreographers, casting professionals, and other creatives.

Charlie Sutton has originated roles in 11 Broadway productions, including Spamalot, An American in Paris, Kinky Boots, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Catch Me If You Can, The Addams Family, La Cage aux Folles, and Wicked. His performance in Kinky Boots earned him an Astaire Award nomination. He currently serves as Head of Dance at the Institute of American Musical Theatre and previously held artistic leadership positions at Duluth Playhouse and Working Artists Theatre Project.

His directing and choreography credits include the NBC Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at Pittsburgh CLO, Escape to Margaritaville at North Shore Music Theatre, Matilda at Cape Fear Regional Theatre, and productions of Newsies, Saturday Night Fever, and Evita. His associate choreography credits include Diana and Spamalot on Broadway, The Who's Tommy at the Kennedy Center, Clueless Off-Broadway, and A Sign of the Times. Sutton was selected as a 2019 resident of the Jerome Robbins Springboard Project and has worked alongside Tony Award-winning directors and choreographers throughout his career.

Founded in 2006 by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams empowers aspiring young artists through mentorship-driven training in acting, voice, and dance, providing direct access to leading entertainment professionals. Through intensive programs, workshops, and performance opportunities in the United States and abroad, students receive rigorous instruction, individualized guidance, professional insight, and lasting mentorship as they develop their craft, build industry relationships, and prepare for careers in entertainment. Approximately 70% of all students receive some level of need-based scholarships, ensuring that financial circumstances do not prevent talented artists from accessing exceptional training. Broadway Dreams is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season, culminating in its 20th Anniversary Gala at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Monday, December 14.

The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Ryan Stana (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Vice Chair), Sonya Schroeder (Secretary), Mike Cox (Treasurer), Martha Gorjanc, Margaret Busch, Bradley Bergeron, Dmitry Bogachev, Bruce Daitch, Holly-Anne Devlin, Brian Frey, Andrew Goren, Drew Gowland, Gordon Greenberg, Ronni Hart, Dan Knechtges, Alex Newell, Mark Morrow, Marci Poliakoff, Scott Prisand, Chris Roberts, Adam C. Sansiveri, Lynne Slear, Gary Van Horn, and Kenra Paris-Whittaker.

The Broadway Dreams staff includes Founder & President, Annette Tanner; General Manager Ryan Ratelle / RRR Creative; Director of Development Neal Radding; Directors of Engagement and Opportunity Rachel Hoffman and Peter Dunn; Marketing and Program Growth Director Allison Schwartz; Company Manager Samantha Tanner; Development Associate Abby Bartish, Administrative Assistant Thea Erichsen; and Social Media Manager Rico LeBron.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 09 Hrs 09 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







Don't Miss a Industry News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming