Broadway & Beyond Creates Contact Database for Stage Managers of Color







Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color has recently updated its website to include a contact database for stage managers of color who are open to work and a job postings section. Broadway & Beyond is committed to continuing to develop pathways for aspiring and mid-career stage managers of color to enter or achieve the next level of success within the professional theatre industry. With these new functions, the Broadway & Beyond website is an invaluable, free resource for making those connections.

Stage managers who are interested in being part of the database can submit their information via the website, BroadwayBeyondAccess.com. All of the professionals - producers, general managers, production supervisors, stage managers, and regional theaters - who have participated in previous Broadway & Beyond networking events (full list available here) have been notified about the new database.

Job recruiters may email their postings for available positions to BroadwayBeyondAccess@gmail.com.

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color is a networking organization that aims to connect early and mid-career BIPOC stage managers with industry professionals. Founded by veteran stage managers Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, and Jimmie Lee Smith, Broadway & Beyond provides opportunities to aspiring and current stage managers of color to learn from industry insiders and meet industry leaders, and provides insights to help BIPOC stage managers start, maintain, and advance a career in the arts and theatre through free networking and educational events.

Broadway & Beyond launched in December 2020 with a first-of-its-kind networking event hosted by Tony®-winning director Kenny Leon that connected 75 stage managers of color from around the country directly with more than 30 professionals representing Broadway, touring, and major regional theaters. Since then, the organization has hosted a follow-up event with many of the same participants, as well as newcomers, and a résumé and interview preparation workshop. Upcoming events will be announced soon.

To learn more, visit BroadwayBeyondAccess.com and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram @broadwayandbeyondaccess.