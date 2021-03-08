Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color Will Host Résumé & Interview Workshop







Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color has just announced its second event to provide opportunity and education for stage managers of color. The event, Résumé & Interview Workshop: Always Be Prepared!, will be offered virtually on Tuesday, March 16, from 6:00-7:30pm EST, facilitated by Patch Schwadron, Career Counselor Supervisor of The Career Center at The Actors Fund, and veteran stage manager Sherry Cohen.

In the workshop, participants will learn valuable tips for creating the most effective résumé and cover letter, and how to nail a job interview, including knowing the interviewer and presentation skills. The event will also serve as a networking opportunity for stage managers of color from around the country. Attendance is free, and interested candidates must register online at BroadwayBeyondAccess.com by 5:00pm EST on Sunday, March 14. For personalized feedback on your résumé at the workshop, please include it with your advance registration.

Résumé & Interview Workshop: Always Be Prepared! follows Broadway & Beyond's inaugural networking event for stage managers of color, which was held in December 2020, hosted by Tony®-winning director Kenny Leon. The event marked a first-of-its-kind opportunity for 75 stage managers of color from around the country to meet more than 30 professionals, including veteran stage managers, production supervisors, producers, and general managers representing Broadway, touring, and several major regional theaters. Additional networking events will be announced soon.

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color is a networking organization that aims to connect early and mid-career BIPOC stage managers with industry professionals. Founded by veteran stage managers Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, and Jimmie Lee Smith, Broadway & Beyond provides opportunities to aspiring and current stage managers of color to learn from industry insiders and meet industry leaders, and provides insights to help BIPOC stage managers start, maintain, and advance a career in the arts and theatre through free networking and educational events.

To learn more and register for Résumé & Interview Workshop: Always Be Prepared!, visit BroadwayBeyondAccess.com and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram @broadwayandbeyondaccess.