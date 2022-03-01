Broadway Advocacy Coalition Kicks Off 2022 with NEA Grant & Anthem Award







The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has kicked off the new year with recognition from the National Endowment of the Art and The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences.

BAC was recently approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the NEA to support the arts and cultural sector recovery from the pandemic. BAC will receive $150,000 to fund their ongoing operations and broaden the reach of the organization's vital work.

BAC has also been selected as a winner in the inaugural Anthem Awards in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Best Local Community Engagement category for their #BWayforBLM forum held in the summer of 2020. Presented by The Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards celebrate the purpose and mission-driven work of individuals, companies, and organizations worldwide.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside so many other incredible organizations by both of these institutions," said Executive Director Robb Nanus. "It's fuel for our team as we continue to push towards a more equitable industry and society alongside these other boundary-pushing leaders."

"Our nation's arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts' American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as Broadway Advocacy Coalition, rebuild and reopen," said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA. "The arts are crucial in helping America's communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation's economic recovery."

"We are so proud of what we are building at The Anthem Awards and are humbled by the positive response and extraordinary support from global brands and national organizations to artists, creators and local individuals making an impact in their community," said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. "It's been incredibly inspiring to see so many interesting and innovative projects from around the world. It is our distinct honor to showcase and highlight this work and recognize its impact across industry and issue areas."

BAC is a Tony Award- winning arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals and organizations to use storytelling to dismantle systemic racism.

For more information on the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, visit www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org