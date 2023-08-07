Broadway Across America Reveals New Executive Team

Learn more about the new appointments here.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/23
Jujamcyn Theaters Finalizes Deal to Merge with Ambassador Theatre Group Photo 3 Jujamcyn Theaters Finalizes Deal to Merge with Ambassador Theatre Group
Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 4 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership

Broadway Across America Reveals New Executive Team


Broadway Across America has announced its new executive leadership team. Rich Jaffe, who currently serves as co-CEO, has been named sole CEO. Susie Krajsa, who has served as BAA’s President since 2018, leads BAA’s regional teams and will now take on additional responsibilities in that role.  Joining Mr. Jaffe and Ms. Krajsa in senior leadership are Rob Cheatham (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Operations and Labor), Jill Keyishian (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Programming), Joanna Minerley (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Sales and Analytics), and Kurt Rodeghiero (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Strategy). Jeff Daniel, who currently serves alongside Mr. Jaffe as co-CEO and recently announced his departure, will continue on in his role until August 15, 2023.

Lauren Reid, President of John Gore Organization, which owns and operates Broadway Across America said, “To build and maintain a stellar team for the long term we must provide growth opportunities at every level. As the members of this new senior management team, who represent nearly 150 years of combined experience at BAA, step into larger roles, so too do the next generation of BAA leaders. It is our special blend of deeply experienced leadership and passionate young talent that ensures not just BAA’s success today, but also its enduring organizational position for tomorrow.”

Mr. Jaffe added, “My fellow members of this new team are leaders of our industry, experts in offering the best of Broadway across North America, and unquestionably the right stewards for our company. I am honored to lead the team and am grateful for the opportunity.”

Mr. Gore said, “As we congratulate this new leadership team, I want to take a moment to acknowledge Jeff Daniel’s invaluable leadership. In particular, his work in government relations was instrumental in helping secure the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, which proved critical to our entire industry’s post-pandemic recovery. We all owe him a debt of gratitude, and I wish him the very best in his next endeavor.”

For more information, visit www.broadwayacrossamerica.com.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
BroadwayHDs Bonnie Comley Honored as Power Woman of the East End 2023 Photo
BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley Honored as Power Woman of the East End 2023

Bonnie Comley, the founder of BroadwayHD, was presented with the 2023 Power Women of the East End Award by Victoria Schneps and a New York State Citation Award from Assembly Member Rebecca A. Seawright. Schneps Media's Power Women of the East End honors those fearless females who make the East End the thriving and vibrant place it is to work, live and do business.

2
Kelundra Smith Named Managing Editor of American Theatre Magazine Photo
Kelundra Smith Named Managing Editor of American Theatre Magazine

Learn about the recent appointment of Kelundra Smith as the new Managing Editor of American Theatre. Discover how her expertise and passion for the arts will shape the future of the publication.

3
Samara Berger Appointed as Situation Projects New Director Of Impact Photo
Samara Berger Appointed as Situation Project's New Director Of Impact

​​​​​​​Situation Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students in underserved communities in New York City and providing them with opportunities to experience the best of Broadway and live entertainment since 2011, has announced Samara Berger as a newly appointed Director of Impact.

4
Vatic Joins Tessituras Community of Partners for Dynamic Pricing Solutions Photo
Vatic Joins Tessitura's Community of Partners for Dynamic Pricing Solutions

Tessitura, the nonprofit technology provider, partners with Vatic to offer integrated dynamic pricing tools for arts and culture organizations. Learn more about how this partnership benefits Tessitura users and improves revenue management.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
ALADDIN

Recommended For You