Broadway Across America Reveals New Executive Team







Broadway Across America has announced its new executive leadership team. Rich Jaffe, who currently serves as co-CEO, has been named sole CEO. Susie Krajsa, who has served as BAA’s President since 2018, leads BAA’s regional teams and will now take on additional responsibilities in that role. Joining Mr. Jaffe and Ms. Krajsa in senior leadership are Rob Cheatham (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Operations and Labor), Jill Keyishian (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Programming), Joanna Minerley (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Sales and Analytics), and Kurt Rodeghiero (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Strategy). Jeff Daniel, who currently serves alongside Mr. Jaffe as co-CEO and recently announced his departure, will continue on in his role until August 15, 2023.

Lauren Reid, President of John Gore Organization, which owns and operates Broadway Across America said, “To build and maintain a stellar team for the long term we must provide growth opportunities at every level. As the members of this new senior management team, who represent nearly 150 years of combined experience at BAA, step into larger roles, so too do the next generation of BAA leaders. It is our special blend of deeply experienced leadership and passionate young talent that ensures not just BAA’s success today, but also its enduring organizational position for tomorrow.”

Mr. Jaffe added, “My fellow members of this new team are leaders of our industry, experts in offering the best of Broadway across North America, and unquestionably the right stewards for our company. I am honored to lead the team and am grateful for the opportunity.”

Mr. Gore said, “As we congratulate this new leadership team, I want to take a moment to acknowledge Jeff Daniel’s invaluable leadership. In particular, his work in government relations was instrumental in helping secure the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, which proved critical to our entire industry’s post-pandemic recovery. We all owe him a debt of gratitude, and I wish him the very best in his next endeavor.”

