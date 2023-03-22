Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brittney Johnson, Kristy Cates And More Join SLEEPY HOLLOW, A LEGENDARY MUSICAL Industry Reading

This musical take on the classic tale features an original book, music and lyrics created by Michelle Ackerman.

Mar. 22, 2023  


Sleepy Hollow, A Legendary Musical will be holding a two-show, invitation-only industry reading in New York City, Monday, March 27th, 2023.

Sleepy Hollow is a story of choices and consequences, of memories lost and secrets found-and of a young girl struggling to find the courage to challenge a town hell-bent on keeping the past buried.

With original Book, Music & Lyrics created by MICHELLE ACKERMAN, Sleepy Hollow, A Legendary Musical is produced by HYZENTHLAY STUDIOS with Executive Producer Van Dean (Jagged Little Pill, co-founder and President of Broadway Records) with international creatives: Director Clayton Phillips (Kiss of the Spiderwoman NYC/Tokyo/Buenos Aires & Parade NYC with Hal Prince) VP Japanese Theatrical HIROSHI MISSAGO (Tokyo Phantom of the Opera) New York Music Director/Arranger NICHOLAS CONNORS (NYC Almost Famous), Japanese Associate Music Director/ Arranger MIDORIKO IIDA (Tokyo Lion King), Lead Music Consultant Dominick Amendum (NYC/ London Theatrical & Film Wicked) with additional arrangements by CONOR KEELAN (Tokyo Spirited Away).

The Sleepy Hollow cast includes Brittney Johnson-NYC Wicked (Glinda), Kristy Cates-NYC Wicked (U/S Elphaba- OBC), Jacob Dickey-NYC Aladdin (Aladdin), Dan Domenech-NYC Rock of Ages (Drew), Tony Edgerton Beauty & the Beast International Tour (Beast), Rob Richardson-NYC Jekyll & Hyde (Swing/Fight Captain), Jennifer Smith-NYC Anastasia (U/S The Dowager Empress), Johanna Moise-NYC Hamilton (Swing), Richard Costa-NYC Cabaret (Hans, Rudy), Elijah Caldwell- A Strange Loop Off-Broadway (U/S Usher), EILEEN VEGHTE-Beauty & the Beast Disney Cruise Lines (Belle), Anthony Zambito-A Very Brady Musical NYC Reading (Bobby Brady), Amahri Edwards-Jones-Summer: The Donna Summer Musical National Tour (Duckling Donna/Mimi) - and featuring CHESSA METZ-Frozen Disney Cruise Lines (Elsa) as the Sleepy Hollow lead female protagonist, Katrina Van Tassel.

For additional information: TheSleepyHollowProject.com.






