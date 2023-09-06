Boris McGiver Will Lead New Drama HE MEETING:THE INTERPRETER







Veteran character actor, Boris McGiver will create the titular role of “The Interpreter,” an innocent translator who gets caught in a web of intrigue involving world affairs, in Catherine Gropper’s drama, THE MEETING:THE INTERPRETER.

Catherine Gropper, an international playwright, documentary filmmaker, and fine artist, had a chance meeting with an actual global government interpreter. He divulged details to her about a meeting in Trump Tower (prior to the 2016 election) involving Russian Nationals and Don, Jr.

What was discussed there could have changed the course of history.

Boris McGiver is a familiar face to TV and film audiences for decades. Recent work includes M. Knight Shyamalan's SERVANT (Apple TV), Taika Waititi's Our Flag Means Death, and D.A. Glen Maskings on ABC's For Life. He also turned in a commanding performance as Tom Hammerschmidt, Editor-in-Chief of The Washington Herald, on NETFLIX’S House of Cards (Beau Willimon, DavidFincher). He is also a familar face on stage wth credits that include New York Theater Workshop (Lydie Breeze, The Devils); Theatre for New Audience (Cymbaline, Andorra), and appearing in nine Shakespeare productions at the historic Public Theater to name a few.

In addition to long-recurring roles on CBS’s Evil as Monsignor Matthew Korecki and on Boardwalk Empire as the conflicted but decent Sheriff Lindsay, he also appeared as Hersh, the highly efficient and deadly assassin on Person of Interest and as smarmy Lt. Marimow, brought in to dismantle the unit on David Simon’s The Wire.

Viewers will also remember Boris in Steven Spielberg’s LINCOLN where he played “Coffroth,” the bumbling Democratic member of the House of Representatives who goes head-to-head with Tommy Lee Jones. Other film credits include Killing Kennedy, Pink Panther (w/Steve Martin), Taking Woodstock (Ang Lee, dir.), Dark Matter (w/Meryl Streep), Fur (w/Nicole Kidman), Taxi (w/Jimmy Fallon), Connie and Carla, Ironweed, and others.

“The play is currently in development for a run Off-Broadway,” says playwright Catherine Gropper; “we are energized by the presence of Boris,” she continued, “now we’re finalizing the theatre and the run.”

“This necessary story must be brought to life before it's too late," she added added – possibly alluding to next year’s presidential election.

Catherine Gropper, acclaimed for her work as a painter, sculptor, and playwright, boasts accolades from Scotland’s national newspaper, the Scotsman (four-star review) and a rave from Anita Gates in the New York Times – both for her play, Embers; and great praise in DC Theatre Scene for her play, Miss Crandall’s Classes, which explored racism in the education system. Ms. Gropper is also the author of several short stories, a book of poetry, and is also working on a pair of comedies – both having a controversial bent. She is also an international award-winning filmmaker.





