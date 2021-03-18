Beyond the Stage Door Theatre Management Intensive for People of Color Pivots to Hybrid Model







Beyond the Stage Door, the new no-cost theatre management program for students of color, will pivot their first year to an impactful hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning, due to continuing health and safety concerns and the uncertainty of Broadway's return date. A group of ten selected participants - twice the previously announced five - will take part in intimate virtual seminars this fall to learn about company, general and stage management, as well as other key aspects of the theatre industry. In January 2022, the cohort will spend four days in New York City meeting with experienced theatre professionals and industry leaders as part of the intensive, at no personal cost to the cohort members.

BTSD is also pleased to announce that American Express has joined as a sponsor of the management program, continuing their long-time support of the theatre community.

Recognizing that the pandemic has made it difficult for recent graduates to enter the theatre industry, the BTSD program is committed to prioritizing students who graduated from an undergraduate theatre management program in 2020 or 2021. As previously announced, rising college juniors and seniors currently studying theatre management are still welcome and highly encouraged to apply to the program as well.

Beyond the Stage Door was developed by Baseline Theatrical in response to industry discussions, led by BIPOC members of the theater community, about long-standing racial disparity in both commercial theater hiring practices and traditional pathways to New York theatrical management careers. BTSD is designed to give students a deep dive into the management side of Broadway while eliminating financial burdens that have often kept underrepresented communities out of pursuing a theatre career in New York City. The program offers students the chance to learn from and develop long-lasting professional relationships with industry leaders in all areas of theatre including public relations, casting, marketing, producing and more.

"While we think it is imperative to have a practical in-person experience, we will only do so when it is safe. Doing it this way - with online seminars and then bringing those students to NYC - will give the best version of the program we can accomplish right now. We didn't want to delay any longer, because BTSD has the resources and passion to start." states Andy Jones , founder of Baseline Theatrical , the renowned theatre management company launching Beyond the Stage Door as a step in its commitment to shaping a more equitable Broadway community. SpotCo, a leading entertainment advertising and marketing firm, is also contributing their support and expertise.

Applications for the hybrid program will be available starting June 1, 2021. BTSD fully intends to return to its original month-long, no-cost summer program in 2022.