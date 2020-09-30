Beyond The Stage Door, A New Summer Theatre Management Intensive, Brings Students Of Color To NYC At Almost No Cost

This immersive and educational four-week program is planned for June 2021.







Beyond the Stage Door, a new education initiative conceived, created and sponsored by the team at Baseline Theatrical (Hamilton, freestyle love supreme, The Cher Show), offers the opportunity to learn Broadway theatre management from working industry professionals in New York City without the financial burden.

Financial limitations and meaningful access to a robust network can be a large barrier for many people to successfully enter the theatre industry. This immersive and educational four-week program, planned for June 2021, will provide five BIPOC students from across the US with round-trip tickets to NYC, housing, food stipends, transportation and subsidized theatre tickets as they study alongside industry leaders.

This program gives students a deep dive into the management side of Broadway and will offer students the chance to learn from and develop long-lasting professional relationships with industry leaders in all areas of theatre including public relations, casting, marketing, directing and more.

Beyond the Stage Door was developed in response to recent industry discussions, led by the BIPOC theater community, about long-standing racial disparity in both commercial theater hiring practices and traditional pathways to New York theatrical management careers. Baseline Theatrical is launching Beyond the Stage Door as the first step in its commitment to shaping a more equitable Broadway community.

"Getting an internship in theatre in NYC can come with an enormously stressful financial burden," says Andy Jones , founder and CEO of Baseline Theatrical . "It is our hope that by significantly mitigating personal costs to the students, Beyond the Stage Door will allow them to focus on the experience of learning first-hand, expand their network, and set them up to succeed in a career that benefits from, and frankly needs, more diverse voices."

The inaugural application will tentatively be available in December 2020 and due by March 2021. Chosen applicants will be notified in April 2021.

