Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Launch 30 Day Musical Theatre Songwriting Class On Monthly







Today, Monthly, the online creative learning platform where students build skills in hands-on 30-day classes, released a new class on how to develop your own musical, taught by the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriting team Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Pasek & Paul will donate a portion of their profits to benefit the Musical Theatre Factory (MTF), an organization that has supported the development of hundreds of new musicals that expands access and challenges traditional models of musical theater development.

Best known for their work on Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman, Pasek & Paul are celebrated for their story-driven songwriting. In this course they invite students into the writers' room for an intimate look at their end-to-end process for developing a musical. In 15+ hours of video lessons, Pasek & Paul develop a new musical from scratch as students learn how the duo approach everything from developing characters to writing songs. Over the course of the 30-day class, students apply what they're learning in guided assignments, developing the foundations of their own original musical. By the end of the class, students walk away with an outline of their musical's book, a roadmap of its score, plus two finished original songs.

"We've been so fortunate to learn directly from some of the best musical writers of the stage and screen, and we are excited to share what we've learned along the way. This is the first time we've opened up our songwriting process, and we are thrilled to partner with Monthly to do so," said Benj Pasek.

"We're donating a portion of our profits from this class to Musical Theatre Factory - a non-profit artists' service organization that centers musical theatre makers who exist in the intersections of underrepresented groups and develops their work in a collaborative atmosphere free from critical or commercial pressures. We're excited that this class, both directly and indirectly, will develop and encourage new voices in musical theatre songwriting," said Justin Paul.

This comprehensive online class is for all levels, from experienced industry songwriters who want a structured approach to mastering the craft all in one place, to new songwriters and fans of musical theatre who want to get under the hood of Pasek & Paul's unique creative process. Students participate in the class as members of a peer group that consists of around 20 other learners from around the world. They all take the class at the same pace and post updates as they work on the class's daily tasks asynchronously.

Monthly offers 15 classes across creative disciplines, all of which feature instructors breaking down their creative process step-by-step as they develop brand new original works right in front of students. Students experience how their instructors find the first seeds of inspiration, solve problems, make decisions, fix mistakes, and bring a final work over the finish line. Students in every class follow a structured curriculum, work toward a tangible final product, and share feedback and accountability with a small peer group of 20 like-minded learners - and the end result is a level of engagement 10 times higher than other, more passive, online education platforms.

A seat in Pasek & Paul's class costs $249, and enrollment for the first session closes on December 27th. The class will be offered several times throughout 2022. Enroll for this class today at monthly.com/pasek-paul-musical-theatre or sign up for courses from musical luminaries such as Ryan Tedder (Songwriting & Producing), Stevie Mackey (Vocal Performance), Pentatonix (A Cappella & Vocal Arrangement), and Charlie Puth (Pop Songwriting & Production) and other creative leaders at Monthly.com.

Trailer for Pasek & Paul's musical class: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXsIyKROXbk

About Monthly:

Monthly is pioneering a new way for creative people to learn, create, and connect. The platform offers 30 day online learning experiences taught by best-in-class instructors with recognizable names, from Top 40 hitmaker Charlie Puth to Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi. Monthly stands out for its comprehensive, experiential and social approach to learning. Each course features 15+ hours of on-demand video lessons that offer students an intimate and immersive look at the start-to-finish creative process of the world's top creators as they make something original from scratch. Along the way, students put what they're learning to practice, making and sharing real projects alongside a cohort of 20 classmates. Monthly offers 16 classes in wide ranging creative topics, from vocal performance to creative engineering. Founded in 2019 with a mission to help anyone achieve creative fulfillment, Monthly has helped hundreds of thousands of people level up their craft or learn a new one.

About Pasek & Paul:

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are Tony, Oscar, and Grammy-winning songwriters best known for their work on the six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, and the hit movie-musicals La La Land and The Greatest Showman. Their ability to integrate contemporary pop songwriting with the storytelling traditions of classic musical theater has made them one of the most in-demand songwriting teams for stage, movies, and television projects today.