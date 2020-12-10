Becca Blackwell, Hannah Cruz, and Ari Groover Star in Industry Reading Of TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX







Rhinebeck Writers Retreat is presenting a streamed reading of the new musical TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX, with book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary, music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn, and directed by Sherri Eden Barber. This is the final step of the "Triple R" program, 2 readings and a residency, which has been adapted for the virtual world. The writers began with a cold table read followed by a weeklong residency. Now, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat will present the revised musical with a streamed reading on Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30pm EST.

The cast includes Hannah Cruz and Sara Porkalob, both slated for the Broadway revival of 1776, the innovative downtown artist Becca Blackwell (TV's HIGH MAINTENANCE and SHAMELESS), Broadway's Ari Groover (TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL), Nora Schell (JAGGED LITTLE PILL) and Jen Anaya (Constellation Chor). TL;DR was a 2020 finalist for the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theater Conference.

"The goal of Triple R is to give musical theatre writers extensive development in a compressed time frame" said Founding Executive Director of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Kathy Evans. "Despite the pandemic, we achieved our goals for these incredibly talented writers with top notch talent. I can't wait to share the first public showing ever to the industry. We could all use some raucous, irreverent fun now!"

Theater industry interested in attending can email info@rhinebeckwriters.org.

Synopsis:

T and L drive their 1966 Ford Thunderbird Convertible off the edge of the Grand Canyon and into a fantasy-driven, irreverent, queer, rock musical - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX where strong female characters don't "always gotta die." The cast and Kickass Band defy the traditional cis-white-femme-skinny-able-bodied-male gaze inspired concept of queer women in media with full on Riot Grrl aplomb. T and L attempt to sort out their new identities, how those identities impact their relationships with each other and The Band, and seek out the queer happy ending they've always deserved.

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat was created in 2011 and provides a sanctuary for musical theatre writers to focus solely on writing their new musicals in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Rhinebeck musicals have been seen at The Public Theater, Barrington Stage, Second Stage Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, The Old Globe, and Paper Mill Playhouse. All costs are covered by donors, including National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; and The ASCAP Foundation and The Noël Coward Foundation. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong; Cathy Cabrera and Rick Ungar; Rick Farrar and Jeff Zadroga; Amy and Roger Faxon; Steve and Paula Reynolds, and Alex Robertson. www.rhinebeckwriters.org