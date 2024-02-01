Babson College Names Soprano Karen Slack Artist-in-Residence, Presenting WHO I AM BEYOND MY VOICE







Soprano and entrepreneur Karen Slack will appear for Who I am Beyond My Voice: Karen Slack in Residence at Babson College in Wellesley, MA from Tuesday, March 19 through Friday, March 22, 2024. A sought-after performer, collaborator, curator and artistic advisor - known for her fiery charisma and groundbreaking approach to engagement - Slack will offer a series of workshops, class visits and speaking engagements during her visit to Babson. Her residency culminates in a free public performance of her critically acclaimed recital Of Thee I Sing! Songs of Love and Justice on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:00pm. All listed events will be held at Babson's Carling-Sorenson Theater.

"Karen is a world-renowned performer, collaborator, curator, and artistic advisor who embodies the entrepreneurial spirit well," says Babson President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA '92, PhD, who first introduced Slack to the Babson community with a virtual event three years ago. "We are delighted that she will return to Babson for a multi-day residency. Karen's commitment to identifying new and creative ways to impact our world is special and is a testament to her inspiring warmth and humanity. Her residency will inspire us as we continue to explore the qualities needed to add value to society."

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 5:00pm, Slack and Babson Associate Professor of Marketing Anjali S. Bal will host a talk that is free and open to the public, titled The Entrepreneurial Life of an Artist: Personal Brand and Building a Career. The conversation will explore the evolution of Slack's personal brand as a facet of her powerhouse career, and the importance of artists having an entrepreneurial mindset. She draws on experiences including her role as Co-Chair of OPERA America's Women's Opera Network - where she represents singers and BIPOC artists looking to transition into arts administration - and her creation of the Facebook Live talk show #KikiKonversations, a forum connecting artists and industry leaders for lively and meaningful conversations. Registration is required at babsonarts.org.

On Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:00pm, Slack performs her solo recital Of Thee I Sing! Songs of Love and Justice. Created by Slack in the summer of 2020 - at the height of the pandemic and just following the police murder of George Floyd - this program is rooted in the idea that only with love can there be liberty and justice for all. At the center of the program is a piece commissioned from composer Scott Gendel, based on Langston Hughes' raw yet hopeful poem "The Kids Who Die." To complement Gendel's piece, Slack has curated a rich and moving program including pieces by American composers H.T. Burleigh, Clayton White, Undine Smith Moore, H. Leslie Adams, Ricky Ian Gordon, Adolphus Hailstork and Jake Heggie. Together, these carefully chosen selections highlight our shared humanity even in the face of bitter divisions. Registration for this free concert at Click Here is encouraged; walk-ins are welcome.

Slack also will hold a masterclass for Babson students on March 19, 2024 at 4:00PM. Besides sharing her insights on preparation and performance skills, Slack will offer individual critiques to each student on a single prepared performance piece. The session concludes with a Q&A for the whole group.





