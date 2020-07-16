BSMS, SMA and YSM Present Stage Manager Panel Discussion

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As part of the BSMS free SM Tech Friday webinar series, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS), in partnership with The Stage Managers' Association (SMA) and Year of the Stage Manager 2020/21 (YSM), present an important panel discussion.

This Friday, July 17th, stage managers will discuss their thoughts, ideas, & concerns regarding theatre in this Covid era. Stage managers are involved in every production department: props, wardrobe, scenic, sound, etc..., interface with the front of house, and are key figures with the creative team, run crew, and performers. As the ones charged with the daily management of the show and the company, the stage managers can provide a unique perspective and informative voice on this vital topic.

The panel includes:

* Robert Mills, deputy stage manager on the Seoul, Korea production of The Phantom of the Opera

* Ira Mont, production stage manager for Jagged Little Pill on Broadway & 3rd Vice President at Actors Equity Assoc.

* Ross Jackson, stage manager at The Geffen Playhouse & CTG in Los Angeles, & 2nd vice chair for the SMA

* Danielle Hernandez, Outreach Director with the Event Safety Alliance & Director of McAlister Auditorium at Furman University in South Carolina

* Rashaan James Ii, Actor, South Pacific, Dirty Dancing

* Wendy Blackburn Eastland, assistant stage manager on the Hamilton tour, Angelica company

* Moderated by Amanda Spooner, SMA Vice Chair & YSM founder & Matthew Stern, SMA Director at Large & BSMS founder

The panel is free and open to all. Register at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ts7lRNurQvSzeqc-J9-t9Q

UPCOMING COMFIRMED SM TECH FRIDAY WEBINARS

Friday: 7/31: Scriptation, https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/Scriptation

Friday: 8/14: AirTable, https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/AirTable

Friday: 8/21: THEATRON, https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/Theatron

Friday, 8/28: ShowBuilder, https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/ShowBuilder







