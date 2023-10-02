Autistic Theatremakers Alliance Launches Three New Education Grants for Autistic Artists







The Autistic Theatremakers Alliance is now accepting applications for three educational grants intended to support young autistic theatremakers. This is the first step in the ATA's multi-tier rollout, marking the public opening of the non-profit's doors to the public.

The ATA is an alliance of autistic-friendly theatre companies and industry leaders that are dedicated to the mission of uplifting autistic individuals in the arts through institutional support.

In addition to this alliance between theatres, the ATA provides direct resources for individual autistic artists throughout the theatre industry in the form of grants and affinity events designed to foster community connections. Resources regarding sensory-friendly performances and training are collated by the ATA to assist autistic artists and theatre lovers in their search for appropriate ways in which to engage with theatre in mind of their personal needs.

Applications for the first round of grants will be open until March 1, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST, and recipients will be notified by March 15, 2024.

The available grants are as follows.

Youth Education Grant: $3,000 to fund theatre education (vocal lessons, dance classes, acting classes, etc) for an autistic child between 6 and 12.

Teen Education Grant: $5,000 to fund theatre education (vocal lessons, dance classes, acting classes, etc) for an autistic teen between 13 and 17.

Young Adult Education Grant: $7,000 to fund theater education (vocal lessons, dance classes, acting classes, college tuition, etc) for an autistic individual between 18 and 30.

All grant applications are free of charge, and open to all autistic theatremakers within the age parameters. Both clinical and non-clinical autism diagnoses are accepted among applicants. All Youth Grant applications should be filed by their legal guardian, and all Teen Grant applications must be co-signed by their legal guardian. In order to be eligible, the grant recipient must reside within the United States and its affiliated territories.

More information about the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance and its application process is available at www.autistictheatremakers.org.

ABOUT THE AUTISTIC THEATREMAKERS ALLIANCE

The Autistic Theatremakers Alliance (ATA) is a 501(c)(3) organization designed to offer support and foster connections between autistic artists and the American theatre industry at large. Neurodivergent theatremakers have been present in the American theatre since its inception. Their artistry has been present in every discipline at every level of creation, ranging from small-scale community works to large commercial ventures, with their identity often remaining under wraps as an invisible disability. The ATA is an alliance of autistic-friendly theatre companies and industry leaders that are dedicated to uplifting these artists. The leading members of the ATA are all autistic themselves, rendering the ATA a non-profit by autistic artists, for autistic artists — a rarity in a world where many autism-related corporations are run by allistic individuals who are unable to connect to the lived experience of the individuals they serve.

In addition to this alliance between theatres, the ATA provides direct resources for individual autistic artists throughout the theatre industry in the form of grants and affinity events designed to foster community connections. Resources regarding sensory-friendly performances and training are collated by the ATA to assist autistic artists and theatre lovers in their search for appropriate ways in which to engage with theatre in mind of their personal needs.

Board of Directors

Executive Director: Margaret Hall

Marketing Director: Jessica Vanek

Treasurer: Matthew Nassida

Secretary: Madie Winningham

Board Members

Aubrie Therrien, Artistic Director of EPIC Players

Aaron Feinstein, Artistic Director of ActionPlay

Anthony J. Piccione, Founder of the Neurodivergent New Play Series





