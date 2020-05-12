Artist Relief Announces Online Programming Platforms

Artist Relief came together because, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, it was immediately apparent how profoundly it would impact artists. In addition to the dangers posed by the pandemic itself, many in our community face unemployment, the loss of freelance income, and unexpected expenses.

While Artist Relief's emergency grant program was conceived to help artists grapple with these financial impacts, we're also working to develop resources that will help artists think ahead, understand the changing landscape across artistic fields, and support mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing.

So we are pleased to announce that Artist Relief has developed new video platforms aimed at those needs, including artist-led wellness videos, conversations between coalition members and arts professionals, and a monthly briefing on Artist Relief's efforts, touching on what we've learned and where we go from here.

Wellness videos are being released every Monday at 11:00am EST on Artist Relief's YouTube site, and the first conversation will take place live this Thursday at 5pm EST there as well.







