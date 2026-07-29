Ari'el Stachel, Julia Lester, and More Will Lead KRAV MAGA IN THE TEMPLE BASEMENT... Readings

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Private invitation-only readings will be held for Krav Maga in the Temple Basement Starting this Sunday, Bagels to Follow, a new play by Rebecca Salzhauer, directed by Drama Desk nominee Rosie Glen-Lambert. Readings will take place on Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The cast for the reading features Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit), Tony Nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods), Natalie Gold (Appropriate), Amir Arison (The Kite Runner), Bob Ari (Bells are Ringing), and Max Wolkowitz (The Sabbath Girl).

Derric Nolte serves as Stage Manager and Samy Cordero will be reading Stage Directions. The reading is produced by Beth Slade, with special thanks to Daryl Roth Productions.

In the wake of an attack on their synagogue, the members of Temple Beth Shalom decide to start a krav maga training group. The weeks pass. The drills get more intense. The table in the back always has bagels. But when self-defense itself gets dangerous, the group has to grapple with what it means to be safe – and how far they'll go to ensure that they feel protected.

Krav Maga in the Temple Basement Starting this Sunday, Bagels to Follow was a finalist for the Jewish Plays Project, and a semi-finalist for the O'Neill, the Terrence McNally New Works Incubator, and Premiere Stages at Kean University.

About Rebecca Salzhauer

Rebecca Salzhauer is a writer and actor from New York. A graduate of Yale University, her plays have been recognized by the Jewish Plays Project, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference, the Terrence McNally New Works Incubator, and Premiere Stages at Kean University. As an actor, she's recently worked at Clubbed Thumb, Bay Street Theater, Cape Fear Regional Theater, LaMaMa, and The Tank. Rebecca is a proud alum of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals and The Actors Center's Mentorship Cohort for Emerging Artists. She co-created and starred in the web series i'm so happy for you!!!!!! with her comedy trio, Stress Dream.

Rosie Glen-Lambert (She/Her) is a bicoastal theatre director and Drama Desk Nominee originally from Los Angeles currently based in Brooklyn. She is Artistic Director and Founder of The Attic Collective, an award-winning Los Angeles theatre company. Off-Broadway: and her Children (SoHo Playhouse, Drama Desk Nomination), Associate Director A Walk on the Moon (Laura Pels Theatre, Directed by Sheryl Kaller). Regional: Associate Director Babbitt (Shakespeare Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Directed by Christopher Ashley). Other Theatre: Half-Life (HERE Arts Center), Swallows (La Mama), Iphigenia in Splott (Attic Collective). Awards/Honors: Top Of Fringe 2025 and 2019 (Hollywood Fringe Festival), Directing Fellow 2025 (Moxie Arts Incubator Lab), Theatremacher (Alliance for Jewish Theatre). Affiliations: Member of The Kilroys, SDC Associate Member. MFA in Directing: UC San Diego.







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